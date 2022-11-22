Austria could become a gigawatt market for the first time in 2022. Its cumulative solar capacity is potentially set to hit 4 GW, up from 2.78 GW at the end of 2021. The country is expected to install more than 1 GW of solar every year until 2030.Austria might install 1.2 GW of additional solar in 2022, according to the Austrian PV Technology Platform (TPPV). If the prediction pans out, the country will become a gigawatt market for the first time. "In 2022 we expect a further increase, significantly more than 1 GW, maybe 1.1 GW, 1.2 GW, or more," TPPV Chair Hurbert Fechner told pv magazine. "We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...