Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Develop New Generation of Stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems using its Proprietary Infinity Battery Technology

Electrovaya's technologies provide solutions with superior safety and extended cycle life

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that it plans to start development of high-voltage stationary energy storage battery systems using its existing proprietary Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology platform, which is already deployed in a significant volume of material handling electric vehicles, has superior cycle life and safety performance standards compared to typical lithium-ion batteries.

"We believe the time is right to develop bespoke lithium-ion battery solutions for the stationary energy storage market," said Dr. Raj DasGupta, CEO of Electrovaya. "This market is growing rapidly, and as it matures, there is a growing focus on the overall life cycle cost rather than just upfront cost, a scenario that favors Electrovaya's Infinity technology. Furthermore, with our lithium-ion gigafactory in Jamestown, New York, and significant government incentives available including those in the Inflation Reduction Act, we believe that we are well positioned to succeed in this key market."

Electrovaya will be showcasing its energy storage technologies at the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America event in Long Beach, California on February 14-16, 2023.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQB:EFLVF) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries without compromising energy and power. Electrovaya is a technology-focused company with extensive IP, designs, develops, and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications. Company's Infinity line of batteries is focused on commercial vehicles and its Solid State Technology under Development is focused on passenger vehicles. To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

