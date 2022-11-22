As more consumers are taking the horse riding boot from the arena into the street, Robert August launches a new collection of Goodyear-welt handcrafted luxury Jodhpur boots.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - While the pandemic has temporarily slowed down the horse riding boot market, there has been a strong post-pandemic recovery, explains Robert August citing a Data Bridge Market Research report. The industry is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5.5% per year, potentially tripling by 2028 - and this trend is opening up exciting opportunities for brands and consumers alike.

Offering a new option for consumers interested in luxury Jodhpur boots, Robert August has announced a new collection of Goodyear-welt handcrafted pieces available in a range of styles and colors.

Robert August Jodhpur Boots Set New Trends As Horse Riding Boot Market Grows

One of the highlights of the new collection is the Rush St. Jodhpur Boot No. 5464 - a classic Jodhpur design that stays true to its historical horse riding origins.

"This is a stylish ankle boot inspired by equestrian footwear," explains company founder Robert Baum. "It features a strap-and-buckle fastener that wraps around the boot's shaft and was initially worn by the best horsemen from the Indian Jodhpur state. The Jodhpur name has been naturally chosen for this model, which over time has become a great men's shoemaking classic."

The new collection includes pieces available in designs ranging from classic leather to genuine python, genuine alligator, and other finishes. Both Blake-stitched and Goodyear-welt models are available.

"Every pair of Robert August boots is unique - each one is handcrafted with care and precision in our workshop in Almansa, Spain," said Robert. "With centuries of artisan shoemaking tradition dating back to the early 18th century, our shoes are renowned for their chic style and unrivaled quality."

With the new collection, Robert August continues to provide consumers interested in high-quality footwear with stylish options at the forefront of the latest trends.

"In a world of fast fashion, Robert August aims to fight the tide and dedicate ourselves to delivering a luxury product, created by highly skilled craftsmen," said company founder Robert Baum. "Robert August makes every effort to assure that our products are ethically produced. Our workshops are located in Europe and the United States. We source the finest leathers from tanneries in Italy, Germany, Spain and the USA, and sartorial fabrics from the most prestigious mills in Italy, France, and Belgium."

