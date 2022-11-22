Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Reveals Its Best Books of 2022



22.11.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST



Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow By Gabrielle Zevin Named Book of the Year East Rutherford, N.J., November 22, 2022- Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today announced its Best Books of 2022. Selections were decided by nominations from Hudson team members - from buyers and booksellers and several Hudson executives including Chief Executive Officer Jordi Martin-Consuegra. After a close contest with Trust, Hernan Diaz's multigenerational narrative about power and perception, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, the imaginative and expansive novel by Gabrielle Zevin, earned the top spot as Hudson's Book of The Year. "It is a book about creative partnership, it is a book about love, it is a riveting story," said Matt Comito, Hudson's Director of Books, who urged readers to "Try it." Justin Hennequant, Hudson's Vice President of Books, called it, "One of the best friendship/love/creative partner stories I have read." Earning the honor of the Best Non-Fiction Book of the Year is Also a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me, Ada Calhoun's quixotic attempt to finish her father's biography of the poet Frank O'Hara. "Our Best Books of 2022 collection once again demonstrates the diverse interests of Hudson's reading community, including our Indie bookstore friends, and is a great example of why and how curation at Hudson is so broadly inclusive," said Sara Hinckley, Senior Vice President of Books at Hudson. "From Bird Brother to Book Lovers, we hope there is a little something here for everyone." A selection of the Best Books of 2022 will be available in Hudson stores across North America beginning on December 6, 2022. The complete list, including additional bookseller favorites from the year along with all of the reviews, can be found at https://www.hudsonbooksellers.com/best-books-2022 or as an audiobook collection at https://libro.fm/playlists/3632.



Best Fiction:

• Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow - Gabrielle Zevin

• Trust - Hernan Diaz

• Book Lovers - Emily Henry

• The Many Daughters of Afong Moy - Jamie Ford

• Devil House - John Darnielle

• Young Mungo - Douglas Stuart

• The Family Chao - Lan Samantha Chang

• Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell - Taj McCoy

• One Italian Summer - Rebecca Serle

• The Candy House - Jennifer Egan



Best Non-Fiction:

• Also a Poet: Frank O'Hara, My Father, and Me - Ada Calhoun

• I'm Glad My Mom Died - Jennette McCurdy

• Stories I Might Regret Telling You - Martha Wainwright

• Happy-Go-Lucky - David Sedaris

• Finding Me - Viola Davis

• Bird Brother: A Falconer's Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife - Rodney Stotts

• The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World - David K. Randall

• The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything - Matthew Ball

• Unmasked: My Life Solving America's Cold Cases - Paul Holes

• Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives - Mary Laura Philpott About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram. About Hudson Books Hudson is the travel industry's leading bookseller, selling books in over 500 stores across North America - including at our proprietary concepts, Hudson Booksellers and Ink by Hudson. As the travelers' local bookstore for over 30 years, we are a cultural gateway between home cities and a world of destinations, curating a diverse and representative assortment. We celebrate local authors as well as international prizewinners; we support small and independent presses and always have the latest bestsellers. Our knowledgeable and empowered booksellers are integral to our service and selection. Proud members of the American Booksellers Association, we are honored to work with some of the most iconic independent bookstores in the country.

