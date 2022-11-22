Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Social Medium platform has announced that it is expanding its range of services. The company has introduced brand endorsement and product placement in the digital space through partnerships with prominent personalities from the French fashion world. Two new personalities who have signed on with The Social Medium are Mathilde Frachoon and Valerie Tribes.

Mathilde Frachon is a Parisian fashion model with a prestigious following on Instagram. She has modeled for brands like Armani,Dolce & Gabbana, Victoria's Secret, Armani, and Elie Saab. She has shot for renowned fashion magazines and covers, like the French Vogue, Vogue Spain, Vogue China, Elle USA, Marie Claire France and UK, and Harper's Bazaar. She also works as a consultant for various brands with a focus on beauty.

Valerie Tribes is a journalist, podcaster, and influencer who is well known for her unique take on Parisian chic with a mix of style and simplicity. A lawyer and journalist by training, Valerie created the Chiffon podcast to give a voice to both men and women who want to talk about fashion from every angle. Through the podcast, Valerie has succeeded in creating a community, attracting over 1 million downloads.

Jessie Chase, the founder of The Social Medium, has considerable experience in the fashion industry in both New York and Paris. She set up the platform with the goal of offering leading lifestyle brands marketing services in all spheres, including the digital space. Partnerships with fashion icons like Valerie and Mathilde will make it possible for the agency to expand its offering to niche clients in the luxury and fashion segments.

Said Jessie Chase, "We have conceptualized and implemented effective digital strategies for many clients in the fashion and luxury fields. Adding access to talent like Mathilde and Valerie will definitely help us expand our services to clients in the digital space. The public, in general, has reached a saturation point when it comes to posts on social media. We need to partner with really influential people who have a unique voice and organic reach in this sphere to make our voices heard on this platform. Valerie is a trendsetter when it comes to her Chiffon podcast, and so is Mathilde in her own way. We are looking forward to more partnerships like this that will enhance our positioning as an agency that provides 360 degree content creation and marketing services for all the brands that come to us."

The Social Medium is a full-service marketing agency that specializes in offering clients a personalized marketing, media, and brand strategy to optimize growth and brand awareness based on market trends.

