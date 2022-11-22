Statements Media Inc.: Statements Media Launches Canada's First Digital Taxi Top Network

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Statements Media, an award-winning outdoor advertising company, today announced the launch of Canada's first network of digital advertising displays on Toronto taxicabs.

Geo targeted digital taxi tops roll out on the streets of Toronto.

Statements Media has exclusively licensed the proprietary hardware and software from Firefly. The initial deployment of 100 digital screens on the rooftops of Toronto taxicabs will be completed by November 30, with additional units scheduled to come online in 2023. The state-of-the-art units allow for hyper-targeted advertising, delivering dynamic, audience-based campaigns depending on the taxicab's exact location and time of day.

"We're thrilled to bring Toronto the same first-in-class digital displays that can be found in New York, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles," said Adam Watson, Managing Partner of Statements Media. "Having had tremendous success with our static taxi tops and door wraps in the Canadian market for the past decade, the digitization of this media format will now allow for dynamic creative, giving our clients the ability to reach every neighbourhood in the city with eye-catching, digital displays and target those impressions to specific audiences for better efficiency."

The digital taxi top displays will deliver millions of impressions weekly across the Toronto CMA and will be available for programmatic campaigns on leading SSPs, including Hivestack. Data-rich campaign reporting including heat maps will show advertisers exactly where their targeted impressions are being delivered.

"In the U.S. market, Firefly operates over 2,000 of the industry's highest quality digital screens along with the most robust audience targeting and full funnel measurement solutions in the mobility media category. We're beyond excited to be able to offer this same industry-leading tech to Statements Media in Canada," said Chris Polos, SVP of Business Development & Operations at Firefly.

ABOUT STATEMENTS MEDIA

Founded in 2005, Statements Media is a boutique outdoor advertising company based in Toronto that specializes in premium out-of-home properties and innovative advertising networks. Our diverse portfolio includes large-format digital boards, static and digital taxi tops, mobile digital screens, wall murals, parking garage media, parking receipt ads, and place-based signage in office and retail environments. We create memorable, targeted advertising campaigns for companies of all sizes.

For more information, please visit www.StatementsMedia.com

ABOUT FIREFLY

Fueled by the most advanced tracking, measurement, and optimization capabilities available in the out-of-home industry, Firefly is an innovative data-first ad network delivering the most relevant messages at the most relevant moments using a suite of dynamic car top, in-car, and experiential solutions. Our proprietary screens deliver dynamic content based on location-based, GPS-enabled triggers. We empower brands to efficiently engage consumers in major markets across the U.S. including New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Founded by Kaan Gunay (CEO), Firefly is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Istanbul. To learn more: visit fireflyon.com.

