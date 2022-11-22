Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.: Leafbuyer Technologies Inks Deals With Three Large MSOs

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") a leading cannabis technology and marketing platform, announced today the company had closed three large multi-state operators (MSOs) with a contract total of over $450,000 in annual revenue.

Leafbuyer continues to grow at nearly twice the industry rate. Mark Breen, Chief Operating Officer of Leafbuyer, stated, "This is a testament to the hard work our team has spent in building segmentation, which allows our customers to send targeted campaigns, offer deeper integrations, as well as deploying IOS and Google Play Store Applications." Breen added, "We are seeing more and more larger MSO's turn to Leafbuyer Technologies for custom solutions and true partnerships where we can continue to build out custom requests." Leafbuyer will report current quarter results in early February.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Custom App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Learn more at www.tech.leafbuyer.com

Contact:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Vida Almich 720.427.3927

vida@leafbuyertech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727711/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inks-Deals-With-Three-Large-MSOs