Tashkent, Uzbekistan--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships 2022 has been held in Amman, Jordan on October 31 - November 13. 300 athletes from 30 Asian countries participated in continental championship in 25 weight categories. Uzbekistan team took first place in medal ranking of the Championship.

The main outcome of Asian Championship 2022 was not Uzbekistan's victory itself but rather its convincing manner. Khasanboy Dusmatov (under 51 kg), Abdumalik Khalakov (under 57 kg), Ruslan Abdullaev (under 63,5 kg), Saidjamshid Jafarov (under 75 kg) and Lazizbek Mullajonov (over 92 kg) left no chances to competitors.

Last year one of the leading specialists in the world, a co-founder of famous Cuban boxing school Carlos Villanueva was invited to Uzbekistan. He was assigned with challenging task to assess current state of boxing in the country from junior to national team level. Significance of such detached view can hardly be overestimated - just like treatment starts with arriving at diagnosis, reforms of any kind are better off being commenced from independent assessment. And Villanueva demonstrated this unbiased approach.

Answering questions by journalists, the First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Boxing Federation Saken Polatov noted that recently an approach towards training champions itself has drastically changed. At the moment, it may be claimed that it is not about preparation to tournaments of different level, but strives towards the future. The Head of the State set a task for sports officials to establish a comprehensive system of continuous search and selection of future leaders, and the best specialists and trainers have already been engaged in its implementation. Therefore, the main aim is not to win Olympics, World or Asian Championship, but about delivering a performance at the maximally possible capacity, so that every athlete could unleash his/her potential to the fullest.

Championship has been held under auspices of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) in accordance with the rules of International Boxing Association (IBA).

