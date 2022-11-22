1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Wins Spot in 2022 New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse

Event included New York's top microbreweries to participate at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to have been invited to participate in the New York State Brewers Association (https://newyorkcraftbeer.com/) New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse on November 19th at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. The Company was invited to participate with approximately fifty other breweries from around the state - from New York City to Buffalo. Despite historically inclement weather in western and northern New York, hundreds of craft beer lovers attended the event. To see images of the event visit: (https://www.facebook.com/NYScraftbeer/).

1812 Brewing Company's President & CEO, Thomas Scozzafava, stated, "We were honored to have been invited to participate in the festival this year, and we are very much looking forward to partnering with the New York State Brewers Association and participating in future events such as this." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "These events are an excellent venue to meet your customers face-to-face, as well as to meet other breweries from around the state. New York State was an early advocate for small breweries in the craft beer revolution, and the New York State Brewers Association played and continues to play a crucial role in ensuring that. This event is a remarkable assembly of the NYS Brewer Association's diligent work. Thank you, Executive Director Paul Leone, Membership and Events Manager Jen Meyers and President Emeritus Dave Katleski, for hosting and inviting 1812 Brewing Company to this special event."

In other developments, 1812 Brewing Company looks forward to securing distribution agreements that could potentially expand KEGS customer reach significantly. This could mean our products being sold at more commercial venues as well as sold direct-to-consumer.

About The New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA) :

NYSBA is a 501(c)6 and was founded in 2003 to serve as a promotional and legislative proponent for New York State breweries, microbreweries, farm breweries, brewpubs and brewing affiliated businesses. The growth of the Craft Beer segment continues to be strong and New York State's share of that growth has exceeded that of breweries on the national level.

The number of New York State breweries grew from 95 in 2012 to 495 in 2021

New York State craft beer is currently 4th in the country with an Economic Impact of $5.4 Billion dollars

In 2021, New York State was the 3rd largest beer producing state in the country

New York State craft breweries increased production from 557,436 in 2011 to 1,257,395 barrels in 2021

The outlook for breweries in New York State remains strong with more breweries-in-planning than ever, continued barrelage increases and growth in distribution in and out of state. In addition, with tremendous support from the Governor and legislators throughout the State, breweries in New York are enjoying great success and are poised to continue making great beer, increase market share, and create more jobs .

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

For more updates follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Linkedin.

https://www.facebook.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://www.instagram.com/1812brewingcompany/

https://twitter.com/1812Brewing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1812brewingcompany/

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Tom Scozzafava

315-788-1812

contact@1812ale.com

SOURCE: 1812 Brewing Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727670/1812-Brewing-Company-Wins-Spot-in-2022-New-York-State-Craft-Brewers-Festival--Syracuse