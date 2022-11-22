Rhonda M. Glover Group LLC: Rhonda M Glover Group LLC Announces Two New Awards For Their Role in Transforming Leaders in Law Enforcement

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Dr. Rhonda Reese, the CEO of The Rhonda M. Glover Group, who works with current and aspiring leaders in law enforcement to be more intentional in their leadership, has received multiple awards in 2022 for their impact.

Dr. Reese recently was awarded the "Justice By Action" award by NOBLE (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives).

Dr. Reese was also recently selected as a "2022 Woman Of Influence" awarded by SUCCESS Magazine.

These awards are massive achievements for the Rhonda M. Glover Group, who are now getting more attention nationally for their recognition by both NOBLE, and SUCCESS Magazine. Their recognition comes at a time when it's needed most, as the Rhonda M. Glover Group aims to solve issues for local communities all over the country.

Strong relationships of mutual trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve are critical to maintaining public safety and effective policing. Police officials rely on the community's cooperation to provide information about criminal activity in their neighborhoods and to work with the police to devise solutions to that illegal activity. Similarly, the willingness of community members to trust the police depends on whether they believe that police actions reflect community values and incorporate the principles of procedural justice and legitimacy.

In the wake of recent incidents involving police use of force and other issues, the legitimacy of the police has been questioned in many communities. Many cities in the United States experienced large-scale demonstrations and protest marches in 2020. In some cases, there have been riots over perceptions of police misconduct and excessive use of force. Police agencies must make improving relationships with their local communities a top priority. This issue falls victim to one simple truth - a lack of leadership from people in positions of power.

"Law enforcement leaders need to be more intentional about how they lead. People in communities throughout the country want to feel safe. They want to be confident in knowing that the law enforcement leaders are the best leaders they can be," said Dr. Rhonda Reese, CEO and Founder of the Rhonda M Glover Group LLC and a 34-year veteran of the FBI.

One of law enforcement's most significant issues is retention and recruitment within police departments. In a 2021 survey by the Police Executive Research Forum, law enforcement agencies reported an 18% increase in resignations and a 45% increase in retirements compared to the previous year. So, not only is there a leadership problem, but the negative connotation around law enforcement also prevents new leaders from emerging so how do we solve the problem?

Well, it begins with educating individuals and inspiring them to be the change they want to see in the world, and that's precisely what the Rhonda M. Glover Group does.

"We need leaders who understand that being a leader has nothing to do with who they are; it's about serving the community. It is about helping the police department's

personnel. It is about accepting the responsibilities of being a leader and doing what's best for the people being served. Leaders must know and never forget that leadership is never about them; it is about the people they protect and serve," said Dr. Rhonda Reese.

Rhonda Reese, CEO and Founder of the Rhonda M. Glover Group LLC. The Rhonda M Glover Group LLC offers 1 on 1 coaching for individuals who are looking to get into and are already in law enforcement to equip them with the skills, resources, and information needed to get into positions of leadership so that they can begin to implement changes in their department and their community.

One of the critical questions that have come out to date has been "who should police the police," well, the government has implemented many laws such as body cameras, use of force, no-knock warrants, disciplinary systems, civilian oversight, and more.

But, one of the most important forms of prevention "is leadership training, one area of which some law enforcement agencies have not devoted adequate resources," noted Dr. Reese.

"Many law enforcement officers are doing their best but want to do more and are not quite sure where to start. The answer is starting with themselves and investing in their leadership journey. Suppose the department does not have the resources to invest in its leadership development. In that case, law enforcement personnel must invest in themselves with our company or one similar," said CEO Rhonda Reese.

The Rhonda M. Glover Group LLC has made an impressive impact in communities nationally. From coaching and mentoring candidates for police chief positions to selection to working with college students all over the country who were wary of law enforcement to then deciding to join the profession to be the change, to working with those individuals to help them get hired.

This big problem has caused controversy country-wide, has played a significant role in politics, and has caused lots of turmoil for both communities and law enforcement officers who want to serve their communities. This problem won't be solved overnight, but with the help of our leaders and companies like Rhonda M. Glover LLC, we're off to a great start.

