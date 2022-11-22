San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - FlashCloud Intelligence is proud to announce that it has been included in the 30 Innovators to Watch list for 2022 by the Silicon Review. This recognition honors companies and entrepreneurs who create innovative products and services, and FlashCloud Intelligence is honored to be among them.

"We are delighted to be included in this important list," said FlashCloud Intelligence SVP Nina Zhao. "We believe that our products and services offer unique solutions for businesses to succeed through data-driven intelligence and engagement."

FlashCloud Intelligence offers three products: FlashInfo, FlashAI, and FlashClick. Through these platforms, businesses gain access to global sales intelligence and can optimize their customer conversion processes. FlashCloud Intelligence is also utilizing AI technologies such as ASR, TTS, and NLP to establish a new model of intelligent and outcome-driven sales strategies.

The company says its mission is to provide businesses with the foundation and intelligence needed to succeed. With FlashCloud Intelligence, enterprises can find more prospects, increase lead conversion, and build powerful partnerships.

About FlashCloud Intelligence:

FlashCloud Intelligence is a global leader in providing businesses with the data-driven intelligence and engagement they need to connect with customers and build powerful partnerships. Their products offer solutions for businesses to succeed through access to global sales intelligence, AI technologies, and automated workflow capabilities.

For more information, visit www.myflashcloud.com.

Press Contact:

Nina Zhao

marketing@myflashcloud.com

San Francisco, CA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145190