First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - increase

New shares in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 November 2022. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: DecideAct -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061414471 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 10,540,539 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 525,407 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 11,065,946 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.70 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209623 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG, tel +43 1 740 408045