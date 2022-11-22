New Workhuman Consulting Practice to address HR challenges and maximize ROI for customers through strategic counsel

Workhuman, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, has announced that it has welcomed Zoe Peterson-Ward, veteran customer success leader, as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Peterson-Ward joins the company from Salesforce, where she led the Customer Success operation for several of Salesforce's industry verticals, most recently in Retail and Consumer Goods. Her career spans over 30 years of experience in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) customer success and business consulting at global organizations, such as Accenture, WebMD, Avaya, and AT&T. As CCO, Peterson-Ward will lead the global team of professionals dedicated to helping Workhuman customers design, launch, and maximize the value of their recognition and engagement programs in order to enhance their people strategies and deliver business growth.

"Zoe is a dynamic customer success leader who drives outcomes that matter to executives. Her first order of business will be to engage with Workhuman customers to ensure they are maximizing the platform to deliver the greatest returns for business bottom line and cultures," said Eric Mosley, CEO, and founder at Workhuman. "I'm excited for her to join the team and to leverage her extensive expertise and knowledge working with SaaS companies to help guide our customers through large-scale human and organizational change as they face strong financial and macro headwinds in 2023."

With employee retention and engagement top of mind for executives, the Workhuman platform has the potential to save a 10,000-employee company with an engaged workforce up to $16.1 million in turnover costs annually. To address market needs, Peterson-Ward will also oversee the launch of the new Workhuman Consulting Practice, which will be led by Jennifer Reimert, who was recently promoted to senior vice president. Reimert, a former HR professional with over 20 years of HR industry experience including leading HR Operations, Total Rewards, and executive compensation, will drive change by helping customers build human connection into their people strategies while getting ahead of future industry trends. Her team of subject matter experts with decades of experience across all domains of people, culture strategy, and employee communications will help customers prioritize recognition as a strategic driver for positive business outcomes and employee engagement.

"Human connection and retention are more important than ever for enterprises to win in the ever-changing workplace," says Peterson-Ward. "The customer organization and the Workhuman Consulting Practice will serve as a lighthouse through the entire customer lifecycle, becoming an extension of our customer teams and guiding them toward successful employee recognition practices that positively affect the company's bottom line."

The Workhuman Consulting Practice is poised to shape the future of work by providing customers white-glove services, including:

Strategic Advisors: Former HR practitioners, launch experts, program experts, customer success managers, project managers, and more provide strategic counsel to ensure customer programs deliver on time and within budget.

Subject Matter Experts: Specialists across all HR domains and experts in recognition and performance provide program strategies, design, and best practices to achieve program goals.

Workhuman iQ: Data insights demonstrating the why behind program results and how to interpret them to affect business outcomes.

Communication Experts: Strategic communicators provide campaign strategies and roadmaps, internal communications templates, and other materials to drive program success.

Change Management: Change experts and program managers help navigate the needs of implementing a new or different approach that directly impacts employees.

