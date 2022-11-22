ResMed Inc.: ResMed Completes Acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, a German Leader in Out-of-Hospital Care Management Software Solutions

- Acquisition expands ResMed's SaaS business to Germany, first non-U.S. market



- Outpatient therapy services added to ResMed's growing SaaS offering portfolio

- Purchase price of €958.6 million (US$997.5 million); deal will be accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



SAN DIEGO and HILDESHEIM, Germany, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it has completed its €958.6 million acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, a German leader in software solutions for a wide variety of out-of-hospital care providers.

MEDIFOX DAN is headquartered in Hildesheim, Germany, with over 700 employees. It now operates under its current brand within the ResMed SaaS business segment. Its administrative, financial, and operational solutions are mission-critical for out-of-hospital care providers, providing care documentation, personnel planning, administration, billing, and more - similar to the solutions of ResMed's leading U.S. SaaS brands, MatrixCare and Brightree.

"We're excited to have closed this important expansion of our SaaS business, and to officially welcome MEDIFOX DAN to our ResMed SaaS team and global ResMed family," said ResMed CEO Mick Farrell. "MEDIFOX DAN is a German leader in software innovation, united with the rest of ResMed in its mission to improve tens of millions of people's lives through technology. Today, its strong offerings and dedicated staff expand ResMed's out-of-hospital SaaS business into new health sectors, and to build on our strong ResMed healthcare business in Germany, the world's second largest healthcare market in per capita spending."

"Starting today, we are continuing our success story as part of the ResMed family," said MEDIFOX DAN Co-Managing Directors Dr. Thorsten Schliebe and Christian Städtler. "With ResMed, we have found an ideal partner -global leaders in digital health, cloud-based SaaS solutions with emphasis on innovation, data privacy and data security - with which we can continue to grow, develop, and provide our customers with secure, state-of-the-art software solutions and services, so they can navigate the challenges of their daily caregiving routines in the best possible way."

ResMed intends to retain MEDIFOX DAN's employees, locations, and business processes. MEDIFOX DAN will report into ResMed SaaS President Bobby Ghoshal.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

About MEDIFOX DAN

The MEDIFOX DAN Group, headquartered in Hildesheim, Germany, currently employs over 700 people at nine locations nationwide and specializes in the development of innovative software solutions and services for professional and non-professional care, therapeutic practices and child, family, and youth welfare facilities. In addition, digital solutions for modern training and education management - both for professional care and family caregivers - expand the group's comprehensive product portfolio. What started as a small start-up developed into a firmly established software company. Besides holistic product solutions, MEDIFOX DAN has always been characterized by strong partnerships and innovative services. Behind MEDIFOX DAN stands a team of innovative minds, over 55 years of industry experience and cumulative expertise, that works every day to set trendsetting standards for digitization in the health and social care sector and to drive innovation forward. In short: We are more than just software.

