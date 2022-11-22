Engage People's Len Covello Named One of Canada's Top 20 Tech Titans of 2022

CTO and tech leader recognized by WeaveSphere for his technological advancements and innovation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Engage People , the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Len Covello was recognized by WeaveSphere as one of the Top 20 of 2022 Tech Titans.

WeaveSphere is a collaboration between IBM Canada's academic and research technology conference (previously called CASCON) and Evoke , Canada's largest industry-focused developer conference. The annual Tech Titans awards honor Canada's 20 most prominent and innovative technology leaders, who have either disrupted an industry through the use of technology, led a digital transformation, or used technology in innovative ways to deliver business value.

"We're thrilled that Len was honored as one of Canada's Tech Titans of 2022," said Jonathan Silver , CEO of Engage People. "He is a great friend, a critical member of our team, and has contributed significantly to the long-term technology vision at Engage for the last seven years. We are continuously looking to expand our network of loyalty partners to deliver pay-with-points capabilities and provide a seamless checkout experience to consumers, and Len and his team continue to drive meaningful change in the loyalty space."

Covello has played a key role in the development and implementation of Engage's core technology solutions, including Access Plus , which allows loyalty program members the ability to pay with their points at any participating e-commerce website, and Podium Loyalty , a SaaS-based loyalty platform that enables retailers and financial institutions to segment their program members in personalized and targeted ways.

An innovator and thought leader in the loyalty tech space, Covello started his first technology company at the age of 18 and most recently was the Director and CTO with Access (formerly LRG Rewards). His passion is web-based application design and development across a wide variety of business applications, particularly in user interfaces and process automation.

To be considered a Tech Titan, technology leaders must have added significant value to their company's performance through technology and innovation, and serve a primary function that carries the ultimate responsibility for their organization's technology.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities, which has enabled the redemption of more than 43 billion points and growing. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

