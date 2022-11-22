ABO Capital Donates Two Paintings by African Artist to NYU Africa House

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Global entrepreneur and CEO of ABO Capital , Zandre Campos, donated two pieces of artwork from African artist, Jeffery Okyere-Agyei, to NYU Africa House on November 7, 2022.

Above: Founder and Director of NYU Africa House, Professor Yaw Nyarko (middle), receives gift of art from CEO of ABO Capital , Zandre Campos (left), and African artist, Jeffery Okyere-Agyei (right).

Originally from Accra, Ghana, Mr. Okyere-Agyei is a self-taught contemporary abstract artist who works as a bellman at the Park Hyatt New York. Awestruck by his talents, the hotel recently named Mr. Okyere-Agyei its artist-in-residence.

"We are incredibly thankful for the donation from Dr. Campos and equally inspired and honored to support the incredible artwork of Mr. Okyere-Agyei at NYU Africa House," said Yaw Nyarko, Founder and Director of NYU Africa House. "Already, NYU Africa House showcases a variety of art pieces from more than 16 countries in Africa. We couldn't be more enthusiastic to add to this collection by sharing Mr. Okyere-Agyei's work with the students, faculty, and next generation of artists who visit NYU Africa House in the years to come."

NYU Africa House, led by Professor Yaw Nyarko , is devoted to the study of contemporary Africa, focusing on economic, political, and social issues on the continent and programs in the arts. It maintains close relationships with African immigrant communities throughout New York City.

"I am incredibly proud to support a world-renowned institution like NYU and gifted African artists like Mr. Okyere-Agyei," said Zandre Campos, Chairman and CEO of ABO Capital. "There is nothing more meaningful in my work than championing global education and the arts, inspiring our future innovators."

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, while NYU Africa House aims to advance the understanding of the links between Africa and the rest of the world through social, historical, economic, and other lenses.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net.

About Zandre Campos

Zandre Campos is one of the great, innovative business leaders and global entrepreneurs emerging out of Africa. Currently, he is chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Campos was named one of the Top 25 African business influencers and was a recipient of the Distinguished Business Excellence Award by African Leadership Magazine and the Africa Award by CEO Magazine. An advocate for bringing better education and technology to Africa, Campos is frequently quoted as an expert on Africa in the media and has spoken at leading industry conferences around the world.

