Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
22.11.22
16:15 Uhr
374,55 Euro
+3,35
+0,90 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
ACCESSWIRE
22.11.2022 | 15:08
90 Leser
Focus Financial Partners to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 beginning at approximately 10:40 a.m. ET. Their remarks will include comments on Focus' business strategy, financial performance and outlook.

A link to a live webcast of the presentation will be available under Events in the Investor Relations section of Focus' website at www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay of the presentation will be available at the same web address.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus") is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-917-231-4684
tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia
Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727619/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Present-at-the-Goldman-Sachs-2022-US-Financial-Services-Conference

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
