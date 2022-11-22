Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) received a "Prime" environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating from the Institutional Shareholder Services group of companies (ISS), advancing the Company to second decile in the packaging sector. Complementing Berry's improved ESG ratings from MSCI and other top agencies, ISS' Prime rating is awarded to companies that meet specific minimum standards in successfully managing sustainability-related risks and opportunities and achieve the best ESG scores among their sector peers.

"This recognition reflects the enormous strides made across Berry to increase transparency and prioritize environmental, social, and governance efforts at every level of our business. Ratings designations such as this are valuable guides for those trying to better understand which companies are driving positive change by embedding ESG principles throughout their organization," said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO for Berry Global.

Covering approximately 100 indicators per industry, the ISS ESG Corporate Rating is an annual rating based on a broad range of ESG as well as sector-specific factors, including environmental impacts of production, resource-conserving production, responsible sourcing of raw materials, packaging life cycle, and product safety for the packaging industry. Berry's Prime rating was driven by a wide variety of efforts, including increased transparency in the Company's 2021 Impact Report, external assurance of its science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction target, and implementation of additional ESG policies (e.g. a modern Global Code of Business Ethics in 25 languages, Restricted Substances List, and Environmental Management).

Berry also received a top-decile Governance QualityScore from ISS, ESG based on over 260 factors across Board Structure, Compensation, Shareholder Rights, and Audit and Risk Oversight. Berry's Governance score in the first decile indicates the Company has higher quality governance practices and lower governance risk compared to other publicly traded companies.

Learn more about Berry's ESG commitments at https://www.berryglobal.com/en/sustainability.

About Berry Global

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY- E)

