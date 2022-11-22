Rimini Street earns expanded, global recognition for its inclusive, employee-centric culture and work environment that helps recruit, develop, reward and retain top talent

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced the Company has added additional Great Place to Work certifications in Japan and throughout EMEA, including France, Israel and the UK.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005297/en/

Rimini Street Celebrates Additional Great Place to Work Certifications Across EMEA and Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

Today's announcement builds on Rimini Street's previous certifications covering India, Korea, and the UK, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the U.S., and celebrates Rimini Street's global culture of collaboration, inclusivity and support for its exceptional workforce in today's flexible workplace environment.

Great Place to Work is an internationally recognized benchmark for organizations that go above and beyond to provide an outstanding employee experience. The certification is achieved by distributing a third-party survey renewed each year to maintain certification. The completely anonymous survey is sent to all employees in a geographic area to measure their level of employee satisfaction. The data is used in combination with an internal audit of an organization's culture reported in an extensive culture brief. After meeting the participating requirements, the results are analyzed by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Rimini Street has been recognized as a Great Place to Work throughout the world where we have colleagues, and we are committed to creating, nurturing and growing a culture that empowers our employees to thrive, succeed and innovate," said Seth Ravin, CEO and chairman of the board at Rimini Street. "Our Company is home to a growing workforce of extraordinary, talented and experienced colleagues who passionately support our clients and each other while maintaining the highest levels of performance and execution. It is key to Rimini Street's ability to attract and retain the best talent and to deliver unmatched service to our clients 24/7/365."

EMEA and Japan Survey Findings Affirm Rimini Street a Great Place to Work

Since its founding in 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great place to work: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Great Place to Work is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Rimini Street employees in EMEA gave high to perfect ratings on the Company's culture, services and products, citing:

"I am able to make the best use of my abilities here."

"Open and honest feedback is a natural part of our work."

"People here are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation."

"I would highly recommend the services and products my organization provides."

"We are thrilled that Rimini Street is now also recognized across EMEA as a Great Place to Work," said Emmanuelle Hose, GM of Rimini Street, EMEA. "It speaks volumes about the Company when employees globally rally behind our culture and share their passion for Rimini Street and our mission."

In Japan, employees also gave Rimini Street very high marks in work/life balance and trust:

"I am encouraged to have a good work/life balance in this company."

"Employees are entrusted with responsible tasks at this company."

"Work/life balance is top of mind for most companies competing for top talent. Rimini Street is leading in this effort and received recognition by our colleagues for our commitment to balancing their happiness and wellness with the demands of a growing, global business," said Yorio Wakisaka, GM of Rimini Street, Japan.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

What Makes Rimini Street a Unique Employer

Since its founding in 2015, Rimini Street has been an IT solutions pioneer, disrupting the software services industry and now leading the market with more than 4,900 clients served to date. The Company is focused on accelerating growth and committed to investing in and nurturing programs that support the 4C's of Rimini Street: Company, Clients, Colleagues and Community.

Rimini Street has incorporated numerous programs dedicated to the health and engagement of its colleagues including:

Fabulous Fridays: A 4-Day Workweek program that provides an additional day of rest and recovery for all full-time and part-time employees and interns of Rimini Street

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Celebration: A month-long awareness program complete with professional health webinars and internal FUNraising led by Rimini Street's breast cancer survivor and support group, TEAM PINK

Rimini Street Foundation Volunteer Days: Global volunteer activities hosted by Rimini Street's self-funded charitable giving program to give employee time and financial donations to hundreds of selected charities around the world

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street's career page at: https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, over 4,900 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "would," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "continue," "future," "will," "expect," "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; the impact of our credit facility's ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmarks; the duration of and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the pandemic; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends, including inflation, rising interest rates and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape facing our clients and prospects and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients, including terrorism and geopolitical actions specific to an international region; adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements, including under our credit facility; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate any identified material weaknesses in our internal controls; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate reserves for tax events; competitive product and pricing activity; challenges of managing growth profitably; customer adoption of our products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS) offerings, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street's management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street's equity securities; the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, including the contract renewal cycles for vendor supplied software support and managed services; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy and data protection regulations; and those discussed under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements" in Rimini Street's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 2, 2022, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street's future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street's assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

2022 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. "Rimini Street" is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005297/en/

Contacts:

Janet Ravin

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 702 285-3532

pr@riministreet.com