Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% in 12 Monaten! Das hat die Welt noch nicht gesehen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GSYB ISIN: US76674Q1076 Ticker-Symbol: 0QH 
Frankfurt
22.11.22
15:36 Uhr
4,000 Euro
-0,020
-0,50 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIMINI STREET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIMINI STREET INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIMINI STREET
RIMINI STREET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIMINI STREET INC4,000-0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.