22.11.2022

Learn More about Amesite Inc. by gaining access to the latest research report For Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the beginning of the fourth quarter is an opportunity to look back on some of its exciting news as well as the momentum it has built from the third quarter. This includes some key partnerships with universities, multi-institution buyers and businesses. In August, Amesite announced it was expanding its partnership with Wayne State University's College of Engineering to move their Amesite-powered platform - Warrior TechSource - to Amesite's V5 eCommerce platform . This gives Warrior TechSource the added capabilities of Amesite's scalable e-commerce ecosystem, to expand its streamlined and integrated course learning services to a 30,000-strong student and alumni network. That same month Amesite announced the launch of the Conner Prairie Learning Portal. An Amesite Learning Community Environment LCESM, the Conner Prairie portal is geared toward providing teachers, parents and K-12 students with easy-to-use, collaborative courses. The package also includes Amesite's integrated eCommerce solution which can provide subscription-based course bundles that give users access to all of Conner Prairie's courses. Forging Ahead with Multi-Institutional Deals: NAFEO and Amesite Other companies offer opportunities for online education, including Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR), Powerschool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU). Among the leaders in the industry, Amesite proudly announced several other key partnerships this quarter that allow its platform to facilitate a variety of digital education experiences. One major announcement was Amesite's collaboration with the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education (NAFEO). The company will work alongside the membership organization to provide its LCESM solution to 188 historically black colleges and universities and predominantly black institutions. The ambition is impressive - NAFEO's colleges and universities collectively enroll over 70,000 students and have the potential to offer professional learning to more than 7 million alumni. Part of the collaboration will involve raising $30 million to go toward providing access to the LCESM. Since the announcement, five new colleges have joined NAFEO and Amesite's collaborative alliance, becoming members of NAFEO's Center for Opportunity and Equity (COE). COE would gain access to eLearning courses through the Amesite-powered LCESM platform if the bid for funding is successful. In a recent interview , Amesite CEO Ann Marie Sastry spoke of the importance of integrated, trustworthy eLearning in the future of higher education and professional skill development. As the job market cools, professionals need just-in-time education and upskilling to stay competitive in the current, tech-driven market. Amesite believes its collaborations this quarter have helped advance this development in eLearning to meet the growing market needs. To learn more about Amesite, visit its website . Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Contact Details Amesite, Inc. +1 734-876-8141 info@amesite.com Company Website http://www.amesite.io

