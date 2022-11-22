The Bizz award was created by the world confederation of business (WORLDCOB), which offers the business community a range of benefits to help them grow.

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - The Bizz awards were hosted the weekend of November 12th-13th, 2022. At this event many business leaders and businesses were recognised for their accomplishments in 2022.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8934/144702_b4740c94b40ab952_001full.jpg

"It gathers and recognizes leading businesses from different regions that contribute to the daily growth of their local economy and the world economy. THE BIZZ was created by World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB), to offer to the global business community a range of benefits that further their development.

"WORLDCOB was founded in 2004 in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America. Its primary mission is to promote business development worldwide, recognizing and boosting the growth of leading businesses and businesspeople in every country through the special tools and services that it offers its members. It has approximately 3,500 members representing over 130 countries." - The Bizz Awards

https://thebizzawards.com/about

Martin Rowinski and Boardsi was one of the awarded business leaders and businesses at this event. "The Bizz Signature event was a wonderful evening, we enjoyed meeting other CEO's and Founders of other companies worldwide. We are honored to receive the award and be recognized by WORLDCOB. This drives us to continue the hard work we have been doing over the years and continue on the path of helping executives connect with companies and ultimately driving success for both the executive career growth and the company success and growth. Creating a win-win situation for others creates a big WIN for Boardsi!" - Martin Rowinski

https://www.linkedin.com/in/martinrowinski/

Boardsi is a modern recruitment company providing executives with advisory positions and companies with top talent. Through their advanced technology, human connection and private network we help revolutionize businesses and grow careers.

Boardsi is proud to be the number one board recruitment company in the world. Their team of specialists are experts in what they do and take pride in customer service which shows in thier results.

Boardsi makes it easier for top-level executives to be able to search for open positions, apply for positions that are the right fit, and connect with thousands of top companies that are in need of their services. The companies in our network range from startups to mid-size and Fortune 500 companies. All Boardsi users are able to view and apply for positions that are within the network. These available positions increase daily and we have more than 8,300 companies adopting the companies industry-leading platform. - Boardsi

https://boardsi.com/

We believe that Strong Leadership & Experience is the best approach to company growth and success. We enjoy making the right connections on both sides.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8934/144702_b4740c94b40ab952_002full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144702