Zion Market Research: Insights on the Global Drone Logistics Market Growth, Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Estimated to Achieve a Revenue of $53 Billion With Growing at a CAGR 20.75% - Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global drone logistics market size was worth around USD 8.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 53 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 20.75% between 2022 and 2028.





Drone Logistics Market: Overview

A drone is also called an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and refers to any aircraft that does not require a human pilot. There is no space on a drone for any passenger. Drones fall under the category of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). These devices are operated from the ground using controllers and communications systems.

Drones came into existence in the 20th century and were mainly developed by military personnel for national security; however, over time multiple non-military grade drones have come into existence with varying uses for recreational and logistics purposes. This was possible because the cost of manufacturing drones decreased and access to product awareness increased. Logistics refers to the transport of goods from one point to another for business purposes. Drone logistics requires the use of drones for the movement of products.

Drone logistics gained more momentum during Covid-19 especially in 2020 when social distancing was mandatory and the population was asked to avoid unnecessary human touch. However, this system has been in existence since even before 2014, a Mumbai-based restaurant delivered pizzas to its customers without any glitches.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/drone-logistics-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

192 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Drone Logistics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global drone logistics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 20.75% over the forecast period (2022-2028)

In terms of revenue, the global drone logistics market size was valued at around USD 8.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 53 billion , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate Based on application type segmentation, warehouse & storage management was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on the end-user segmentation, the commercial was the leading end-user in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Drone Logistics Market By Application (Transportation Management, and Warehouse & Storage Management), By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By End-User (Military, and Commercial), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Drone Logistics Market: Growth Drivers

Growing traffic to drive more businesses to adopt drone technology.

The global drone logistics market is projected to grow owing to the increasing traffic that can be witnessed across the globe. The growing population, increasing use of private vehicles for transport, rising automobile industry, and change in lifestyle with an increased standard of living are some of the factors why time spent in traffic has been on a constant rise in the last couple of years. In 2010, China witnessed the worst case of traffic jams that lasted more than 12 days.

The traffic route was spread across 100 kilometers and it resulted in increased food and water prices. Such incidents have become a common sight in the modern world and businesses are suffering due to delays in package delivery. To adopt innovative ways many firms have started investing in drone technology to help them carry out their businesses. As per a 2019 report, traffic congestion cost the US economy more than USD 85 million in losses.

Drone Logistics Market: Restraints

High cost to restrict market expansion.

The global drone logistics market is projected to face growth restrictions owing to the high cost of drones and increased expenses when operating the technology. Although the systems have become comparatively more affordable, they are still out of reach for many businesses, since bulk buying can increase the total associated capital. A high-technology drone can cost between USD 15000 to USD 16000 making buying in numbers a difficult choice for mid or small-sized firms. However, growing research and development for the manufacturing of affordable drones is underway and may soon become a well-accepted reality.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/drone-logistics-market

Drone Logistics Market: Opportunities

Positive outlook toward drone logistics to create more growth opportunities.

Many experts are regarding drones as the future of logistics due to several benefits associated with the use of the technology. Not only do drones help in increasing the transportation route, but since they can cover more areas, the technology is also considered environment-friendly. Drones do not operate on any kind of fuel but on batteries, which leads to lesser emission of carbon dioxide which is a by-product of using fossil-fuel-powered vehicles for transportation. Transportation is considered one of the top industries that cause air pollution with over 26% of the greenhouse gasses in the United States.

Drone Logistics Market: Challenges

Low payload capacity to challenge the market expansion.

Even the most advanced drones have relatively lower payload capacity as compared to traditional ways of transporting products. This is one of the major challenges the global drone logistics market faces as it heavily restricts the kind of products that can be transferred from one point to another. For instance, beginner-level drones cannot lift anything more than 300 grams of added weight. Only military-grade drones have the capacity of lifting around 500 kilograms of payload but they are too expensive for commercial purposes.

Global Drone Logistics Market: Segmentation

The global drone logistics market is segmented based on application, component, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are transportation management, and warehouse & storage management. In 2021, the global market was dominated by the warehouse & storage management segment owing to the use of drones to manage inventories in large production facilities. Since a couple of drones can prove to be effective in managing warehouses, more businesses were investing in small-scale drones, However, the transportation management segment may grow at a high CAGR of 25% during the forecast period owing to growing awareness amongst organizations and product innovation undertaken by drone manufacturers to cater to the needs of all consumer types.

Based on end-user, the global market is divided into military and commercial with the latter generating the highest revenue as compared to military applications. During the projection period, it may grow at a CAGR of 23%. Military-grade drones are expensive and most developing or under-developed economies may not be able to purchase drones in bulk. However, with the increasing investments witnessed for national security, segmental growth may witness a higher rate.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/drone-logistics-market

List of Key Players in Drone Logistics Market:

Hardis Group

PINC Solutions

Flytrex Inc.

United Parcel Service of America

Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group Amazon.com

Inc.

Zipline International Inc.

FedEx Corporation

Workhorse Group Incorporated

Infinium Robotics

Wingcopter GmbH

Drone Delivery Canada to name a few.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Drone Logistics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Drone Logistics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Drone Logistics Market Industry?

What segments does the Drone Logistics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Drone Logistics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 8.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 53 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 20.75% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Hardis Group, PINC Solutions, Flytrex Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group Amazon.com, Inc., Zipline International Inc., FedEx Corporation, Workhorse Group Incorporated, Infinium Robotics, Wingcopter GmbH, and Drone Delivery Canada to name a few. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7064

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/drone-logistics-market

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi -based provider of drone logistic services, unveiled Artemis, a drone developed for long-range services. The new launch can carry a payload of up to 6 kilograms for a distance of 100 kilometers.

Skye Air Mobility, a -based provider of drone logistic services, unveiled Artemis, a drone developed for long-range services. The new launch can carry a payload of up to 6 kilograms for a distance of 100 kilometers. In October 2020 , the Indian Army stepped up its efforts in a bid to procure 363 drones for national security reasons across the China border.

Regional Dominance:

North America to witness surging growth during the projection period.

The global drone logistics market is projected to witness the highest CAGR in North America. The US is expected to lead with the highest regional market share owing to the advanced economy and technology-driven approach of businesses. The US has been at the forefront of adopting advanced systems to automate as many processes as possible.

This approach has allowed the country to become a superpower and is one of the major reasons the country has been able to influence the rest of the world. Skydio, the largest producer of drones, is located in the US, and in 2021 it crossed the USD 1 billion mark in value. The high spending by the military division on drones for various logistical purposes is another contributing factor to the regional market growth. In the fiscal year 2017, the military division of the US government allocated more than 4.61 billion only for drone-related expenses.

Global Drone Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

Drone Logistics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Transportation Management

Warehouse & Storage Management

Drone Logistics Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Drone Logistics Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Military

Commercial

Drone Logistics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Drone Logistics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-drone-logistics-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Automotive Panoramic Sunroof Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global automotive panoramic market was worth around USD 2.21 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4.98 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4 percent over the forecast period.

The global automotive panoramic market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4 percent over the forecast period. Hopper Car Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global hopper car market is estimated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period.

The global hopper car market is estimated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period. Hyperautomation Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global hyperautomation market size was worth around USD 9 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 26.5 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 23.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Automotive Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +13479038971

USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/insights-on-the-global-drone-logistics-market-growth-size--share-2022---2028--estimated-to-achieve-a-revenue-of-53-billion-with-growing-at-a-cagr-20-75---industry-trends-demand-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301685227.html