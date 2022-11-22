Intergia will install a floating PV system for self-consumption in the slurry pond of a pig farm in Spain. The project is aimed at studying both an expected reduction of ammonia emission, and the long-term degradation of the PV components in the environment.From pv magazine Spain Spanish energy company Intergia is helping a group of pig farmers in Spain add floating PV to reduce the ammonia emissions of a slurry pond of a pig farm in Tauste, in the Spanish northern region of Aragón. In the proposed plant configuration, the floating array is expected to cover the liquid surface of the pond completely, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...