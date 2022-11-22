Container Corporation of Canada Proudly Announces the Launch of its Subsidiary Enviroclear Smartbottle Inc. and Enviroclear Smartbottle - a Virtually Limitless Reusable Clear as Glass, Food and Beverage Bottle

Reusable 365 times, Dishwasher Safe, Sterilizable, Crystal Clear, FDA Approved Medical Grade Safe Baby Bottle Material, Manufactured in Canada

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Enviroclear® Smartbottle is a sustainable, reusable beverage bottle with the following benefits: dishwasher safe, sterilizable, BPA free, medical grade plastic, recyclable, microwave safe, crystal clear, lightweight 19g-27g, square shape, stackable, freezer safe, shatter and dent resistant.

COST EFFECTIVE : At a price of $5.00-$12.00 CDN per bottle, after 365 dish washings Enviroclear® Smartbottle is almost free.

REDUCES PLASTIC WASTE : One Enviroclear® Smartbottle used 365 times eliminates approximately 15.67 pounds of single use PET plastic bottle waste going to landfills and oceans.

PURIFY YOUR WATER : Enviroclear® Smartbottle offers an easy to attach kitchen sink water filter that purifies water going into the Enviroclear® Smartbottle. One water filter purifies enough water to replace up to 1500 throwaway bottles, a saving of 17 gallons of petroleum used to make those bottles and 50 gallons of fuel used to transport the bottles to the consumer, thereby dramatically reducing the carbon footprint.

STERILIZABLE: Through internal testing Enviroclear® Smartbottle withstands more than 365 dish washings and sterilizations with boiling water. Then, if desired but not necessary, Enviroclear® Smartbottle can be placed in the blue box for recycling to make car parts, shampoo bottles or construction materials.

MOISTURE BARRIER : Enviroclear® Smartbottle has 35 times the moisture barrier of a PET throwaway container. It can therefore be used for storing dry products such as Pasta, Beans, Rice, Peas, Lentils and Flour, providing a very long shelf life in an attractive crystal clear bottle. The wide neck makes pouring and measuring easier than pouring from a bag or box.

ENGINEERED SQUARE SHAPE : The square shape allows Enviroclear® Smartbottle to be stacked in the fridge and pantry thereby providing approximately 30% more storage space. Enviroclear® Smartbottle does not roll away if dropped - Enviroclear® Smartbottle will never leave you!

MADE IN CANADA : Enviroclear® Smartbottle Inc. is a subsidiary of Container Corporation of Canada founded November 1, 1977. Enviroclear® SmartbottleInc. manufactures and distributes Enviroclear® Smartbottle in Richmond Hill, Ontario Canada.

