Inergy, Netherland's leading BI and Analytics provider, partners with SqlDBM to empower customers through cloud-based technology and solutions.

SqlDBM Online Data Modeling Tool announced their partnership with Inergy, a leading provider of BI and Analytics solutions based in the Netherlands. Henceforth, Inergy will collaborate with SqlDBM as a Silver Partner, aligning on digital exposure and cloud adoption strategy.

SqlDBM, itself a cloud-based SaaS database modeling platform, has witnessed firsthand the transformative power that the cloud drives for scalability and ease of use. Inergy, with over two decades of BI experience, is likewise committed to helping its customers embrace cloud-based solutions. Both SqlDBM and Inergy are official Snowflake Partners and see this synergy as a natural fit.

"The Inergy-SqlDBM partnership is a powerful combination. Data environments across platforms and channels have become increasingly complex, so the tools and consultants which deal with them must evolve to meet this challenge. We believe our common understanding of cloud solutions will be pivotal in leading the industry towards the future of the cloud," said Anna Abramova, Head of Growth at SqlDBM.

Inergy is also a Gold Microsoft Partner, with employees certified in Azure, one of SqlDBM's most widely-supported databases. Both companies see the cloud as the logical next step in BI and data warehousing. They will henceforth collaborate to make sure their customers are well equipped to leverage the possibilities that cloud computing has to offer.

About SqlDBM

SqlDBM's mission is to provide a modern cloud-based modeling solution that enables customers to layout or create their business warehouse without writing a single line of code. SqlDBM supports leading cloud-based database providers like Snowflake, Azure Synapse, Redshift, and on-premise solutions like Postgres and SQL Server. Using an online visual interface, users can diagram their entire database through reverse engineering, create new objects, make changes, and add properties without writing SQL. SqlDBM provides additional features that facilitate data governance, data discovery (data dictionary), DevOps and CI/CD, and communication between business and technical users.

About Inergy

Inergy helps organizations get more returns from their core business and business processes by generating insight from all the information they may have. Inergy does not shy away from ambitious projects or demanding clients. Thanks to their many years of experience and thorough knowledge of business processes and technology, Inergy works quickly for result-oriented solutions. And thanks to those same years of experience, Inergy has developed a keen eye for innovative BI techniques and solutions that can help any business.

