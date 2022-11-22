Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results and Offers Business Update on Ultra Shear Technology Nanoemulsions Commercialization Progress

Resources Continue to Pivot to UST Platform Commercialization, Achieving Major Progress and Traction; Revolutionary Nanoemulsions Technology Expected to Drive Major Growth to Profitability in 2023

Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agrochem, and food & beverage industries, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, provided a business update, and offered guidance for a strong finish to 2022 and growth drive to expected profitability in 2023.

Financial Results: Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Total revenue for Q3 2022 was $144,000 compared to $518,000 for the Q3 2021, a decrease of 72%.

Instrument sales for Q3 2022 were $134,000 compared to $419,000 for Q3 2021, a decrease of 66%.

PBI Agrochem subsidiary sales in Q3 2022 were $10,000 compared to $17,000 for Q3 2021, a decrease of 41%.

Operating loss for Q3 2022 was $1,363,000 compared to $1,243,000 for Q3 2021, an increase of 10%.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.44) for Q3 2022, improved from $(0.82) for Q3 2021.

Director of Sales and Marketing for PBI, Mr. John B. Hollister, commented: "While overall sales and new business development trending for PBI remains extremely positive, our Q3 2022 revenue results were disappointing and well below initial expectations but are rebounding as expected in Q4 2022. This decrease was primarily due to two key factors: (i) the timing of product purchase orders, as several large orders expected in the third quarter were not received until the fourth quarter, and (ii) our strategic pivot in the Company's focus and resource allocations away from PCT & BaroFold product and services areas and almost entirely onto the launch and rapid sales growth expected from Ultra Shear Technology (UST) Tolling Services. We are already seeing the significant recovery expected in revenues during Q4 2022."

Mr. Hollister continued: "With our organization now fully focused on the commercialization of the UST platform since early 2022, we are extremely optimistic about our planned acceleration in revenues, beginning in Q4 2022. Our team has attended several industry meetings over the past three months that focused on products and sales channels with high potential for game-changing impact from our novel UST nanoemulsions platform. The interest in this revolutionary technology from many different application and product areas has been compelling, even breathtaking. Our priority now is on manufacturing additional UST equipment and gearing up our UST tolling services as rapidly as possible. Our goal is to capitalize on the burgeoning demand to close additional committed UST contract production capacity and drive our 2023 revenue growth."

Recent Operational and Technical Highlights:

October 26: PBI and skincare pioneer and leading innovator Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. to introduce revolutionary UST nanoemulsion-based hair loss prevention and hair regrowth product line in 2023.

September 28: Imminent Commercial Launch of Revolutionary UST Processing Method to be Focus of PBI's Presentation at Emerging Growth Conference 40.

September 27: Unique Advantages and Commercial Process Scalability of PBI's Revolutionary UST Platform Illuminated at the Conference of Food Engineering 2022.

September 13: Pressure BioSciences to Expand on Pivotal Change in Business Strategy with Presentation at HC Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference.

August 24: PBI secures pivotal cosmeceuticals partnership for UST platform with Dr. Denese SkinScience, a 20-year industry leader with over $500 million in QVC sales.

August 18: Third contract announced for hemp-derived CBD products, estimating $2 million 2023 revenue.

August 11: PBI receives approval to manufacture hemp-derived CBD products in Mass, including novel CBD nano emulsions processed by the Company's revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, added: "We made the decision in early 2022 to reallocate staff and resources off of our PCT and BaroFold platforms and to focus them almost exclusively on UST commercialization. We anticipated that PCT/BaroFold revenues could be adversely affected through this transition, which we unfortunately observed in the third quarter of 2022. However, the fourth quarter is shaping up to be very robust, even before the addition of new UST tolling revenues significantly enter our revenue mix. Sales of booked/shipped products through mid-November have already exceeded total sales of Q2 2022 by 2x, and we are on target to report all-time quarterly record revenue in Q4 2022. This strong revenue growth is expected to include approximately $100,000 in initial UST commercial sales and over $70,000 of PBI Agrochem sales, both of which we believe to be important harbingers of strong revenue in 2023."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "We manufactured the initial lot of our Nano-CBD Spray product this month and will be shipping it to our customer (Safer Medical of Montana) shortly, following quality control release. Our attendance at last week's MJ Biz Conference as well as two recent cannabis beverage meetings has generated so many immediate partnering and client opportunities that it is demanding careful prioritization of our resources, as we focus on funding for growth acceleration through 2023. We believe our achievements in Q4 2022 and FY 2023 will be many, including: (i) substantial and accelerating revenues from initial sales of our Ultra Shear toll processing activities in cannabis applications, other major nutraceuticals, and in skincare; (ii) successful opening of the PBI - OSU (The Ohio State University) Food Safety Consortium, introducing the UST platform across the food and beverages industry, planned for December 8, 2022 at OSU; (iii) major nutraceuticals partnership with a leading global multi-national, multi-billion-dollar corporation; (iv) up-listing of PBIO to a national stock exchange; and (v) profitability by or before the end of 2023."

Mr. Jeffrey N. Peterson, PBI's Chairman, concluded: "We greatly appreciate the steadfast base of long-term investors who have delivered PBI to this pivotal moment in our trajectory. Our team and our partners are highly motivated by PBI's recent successes and strengthening in our patented UST platform. We believe that 2023 will deliver a hockey stick inflection moment as "the new PBI" charts its new course, while redefining the terms of competition with UST nanoemulsified products in multiple, diverse, and multi-billion-dollar markets."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. The Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 may not necessarily be indicative of future results. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Earnings Call

The Company will hold an Earnings Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. To attend this teleconference via telephone, Dial-in: (888) 506-0062 (North America) & (973) 528-0011 (International); ACCESS CODE: 521494. Replay Number (877) 481-4010 (North America) & (919) 882-2331 (International); REPLAY ACCESS CODE: 47167. Teleconference Replay Available for 30 days.

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Products, services, other $ 144,032 $ 518,365 $ 1,122,169 $ 1,687,166 Total revenue 144,032 518,365 1,122,169 1,687,166 Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 126,203 258,170 742,707 771,105 Research and development 262,370 282,622 716,685 839,072 Selling and marketing 226,526 66,068 422,422 252,209 General and administrative 892,293 1,154,063 2,591,644 2,788,779 Total operating costs 1,507,392 1,760,923 4,473,458 4,651,165 Operating loss (1,363,360 ) (1,242,558 ) (3,351,289 ) (2,963,999 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (2,034,021 ) (3,330,101 ) (6,448,771 ) (11,524,306 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities (8,675 ) (162,071 ) (8,047 ) (404,451 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of liabilities (1,054,122 ) (277,010 ) (1,809,249 ) (1,500,395 ) Other income (expense) (2,059 ) 60,627 (904 ) 119,280 Total other expense (3,098,877 ) (3,708,555 ) (8,266,971 ) (13,309,872 ) Net loss (4,462,237 ) (4,951,113 ) (11,618,260 ) (16,273,871 ) Deemed dividends on beneficial conversion feature - (815,914 ) - (873,798 ) Preferred stock dividends (431,709 ) (432,149 ) (1,295,566 ) (1,239,535 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (4,893,946 ) $ (6,199,176 ) $ (12,913,826 ) $ (18,387,204 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.44 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.24 ) $ (3.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in the basic and diluted net loss per share calculation 11,131,742 7,561,728 10,429,817 6,083,017



PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,880 $ 132,311 Accounts receivable 166,314 154,746 Inventories, net of $342,496 reserve at September 30,2022 and December 31, 2021 1,386,527 1,147,554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 218,476 422,617 Total current assets 2,002,197 1,857,228 Investment in equity securities 51,929 59,976 Property and equipment, net 111,884 115,846 Right of use asset leases 313,564 395,565 Intangible assets, net 360,577 403,846 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,840,151 $ 2,832,461 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 608,054 $ 527,924 Accrued employee compensation 221,938 117,680 Accrued professional fees and other 2,435,910 1,955,672 Accrued interest and dividends payable 9,929,179 7,757,217 Deferred revenue 127,091 37,124 Convertible debt, net of unamortized debt discounts of $434,313 and $1,536,649, respectively 16,708,661 12,839,813 Other debt, net of unamortized discounts of $0 and $0, respectively 1,555,775 1,256,840 Related party, net of unamortized debt discount of $19,149 and $0, respectively 565,501 - Operating lease liability 141,649 132,996 Total current liabilities 32,293,758 24,625,266 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Long term debt 150,000 150,000 Operating lease liability - long term 171,915 262,569 Deferred revenue - 3,587 TOTAL LIABILITIES 32,615,673 25,041,422 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Notes 4) - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Series D, G, H, H2, J, K, AA Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value (Note 6) 1,098 1,099 Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,220,611 and 9,120,526 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 122,207 91,206 Warrants to acquire common stock 31,995,762 31,715,154 Additional paid-in capital 67,041,489 64,261,048 Accumulated deficit (128,936,078 ) (118,277,468 ) Total stockholders' deficit (29,775,522 ) (22,208,961 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,840,151 $ 2,832,461

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales (805) 908-5719 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Chairman (650) 812-8121 (T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727750/Pressure-BioSciences-Inc-Reports-Q3-2022-Financial-Results-and-Offers-Business-Update-on-Ultra-Shear-Technology-Nanoemulsions-Commercialization-Progress