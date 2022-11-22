Hong Kong Commercial Daily Shandong Office: Liaocheng China Speeds up in Green and Low-carbon Transformation and Development

LIAOCHENG, China, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On November 10, a provincial project - Bisphenol A with an annual output of 1.2 million tons, was under construction in chemical industrial park of LUXI Group in High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. Not long ago, the first phase of the project with 200000 tons of Bisphenol A was tested successfully, and all the indicators are excellent, reaching the standard of Polycarbonate Grade Bisphenol A.

Focusing on the development and transformation of green and low-carbon development, Liaocheng, taking the three-year to strengthen the manufacturing industry as the starting point this year, has made efforts to build 20 major industrial chains, develop a number of big and excellent projects with high technology content, high added value and low resource and energy consumption, so as to promote the expansion of the investment scale and continuous optimization of the economic structure. The investment in technological transformation in the manufacturing industry is particularly eye-catching among these investment projects. According to statistics, with a large mount of money invested by the government, the city's manufacturing technology innovation and investment increased by 31% in the first three quarters, 15.1 percentage points higher than the total investment.

The technological transformation and equipment upgrading inject new and strong impetus to the enterprise development and industrial transformation. Chiping Xinyuan Green Building Materials Co., Ltd. carried out the upgrading of the production line of new green building materials, turning pulverized fuel ash and other solid wastes into products such as pulverized fuel ash autoclaved environmental protection bricks, to achieve energy-saving and efficiency increase. One ton fuel ash can earn more than 100 RMB by extending the industrial chain.

According to the report of the Party's 20th National Congress, we will carry out coordinated industrial restructuring, pollution control, ecological conservation, and climate response, and we will promote concerted efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, expand green development, and pursue economic growth. We will prioritize ecological protection, conserve resources and use them efficiently, and pursue green and low-carbon development. So Liaocheng Municipal Government will carry out the "Specialized; Refinement; Differential; Innovation" strategy to fully promote the high-end development of the industrial chain and value chain, and inject more new and sustainable momentum into the green transformation of the industry.

