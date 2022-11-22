Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Adds to its Technical Advisory Board

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the formation of Maverick Energy Group Ltd. Technical Advisory Board.

Maverick Energy Group's Board of Directors has approved the formation of a professional technical advisory board to help direct Maverick in building a successful and profitable energy company.

Joining Mr. Neville Henry is the second member of Maverick's Technical Advisory Board, Mr. Hugh Idstein.

Mr. Idstein is a senior financial executive with extensive experience in the energy industry. He has served as CFO for several private and public E&P companies in Houston and Dallas, including serving as CFO for Blackstone Minerals for 20 years. He has in-depth experience and knowledge in all aspects of the financial and accounting functions in the exploration business and was responsible for IT, Investor Relations, Human Resources, Risk Management and Strategic Planning with a number of the prior E&P companies where he was employed.

"Maverick is very excited to welcome Mr. Idstein to Maverick's Technical Advisory Board. We believe that Mr. Edstein's expertise and experience will be invaluable to the growth of Maverick starting with preparing Maverick's financials to be audited by a PCAOB accounting firm and assisting in finalizing the Company's 15C-211 filings," stated James McCabe, President and Chairman of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. "The company will be announcing additional Advisory Board members in the coming days with specific industry and public company experience."

About Maverick EnergyGroup

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, butare not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meetthem, government agency rules and changes, and variousother factors beyond the Company's control.

