Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 November to 18 November 2022
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market
identifier
code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|11/16/2022
|FR0010313833
1,778
85.0000
|XPAR
TOTAL
1,778
85.0000
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
Arkema
