Unlicensed Online Casinos Double Their User Base - Report Made by KingCasinoBonus.uk

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the UK gambling industry boom come concerning statistics from KingCasinoBonus . Illegal gambling platforms have been a trending subject in the iGaming industry this year.

Keyword Volume of monthly searches non gamstop casino 5.1K casinos without gamstop 1.2K betting sites not on gamstop 2.0K bookies not on gamstop 700 non gamstop casino sites 700 online casinos without gamstop 500

KingCasinoBonus.uk experts subtracted information according to Ahrefs Keyword Explorer. It is a tool for measuring online searches and preferences based on Google data. It is meant to disclose topics used by UK users regarding the illegal gambling activity of unlicensed casinos. The data is correct as of November 16, 2022.

How do the numbers reflect the statistics?

All entries in the left column represent words associated with non-UKGC licences of casinos, meaning there is no regulation or protection of data or funds.

The numbers in the thousand range in the right column represent the number of monthly searches worldwide. A local UK search would not have been relevant; many gamblers looking for these terms use VPN software.

The black market gains more than 1000 players each month

According to KingCasinoBonus' analysis, the search queries extracted from Ahrefs practically mean that, in real life, 1000 British gamblers make new accounts on unregulated sites and claim predatory bonuses.

The numbers evolution: 2019 versus 2022 & 2022 versus 2025

This year's data is more than double the amount extracted in 2019. Back then, approximately 500 British gamblers accessed online casinos without a licence.

KingCasinoBonus predicts the same upward trend for the next two years. The rise will sadly bring the numbers to more than 2,000 gamblers per month using black market sites, without a licence, by 2025.

UK's online punters - easy targets of scams

By 2030, the gambling industry is expected to exceed £149 billion. With the growth of online players and illegal gambling activity comes a disturbing wave of scams and fraud. More online users become aware of the risks they expose themselves to when playing at online casinos or betting sites without GAMSTOP. Thus, gamblers try to protect themselves by researching the most secure providers.

Reasons for the gambling industry's accelerated growth

Apart from the adamant legislation, gambling and betting sites must include a thorough KYC process on their platform. The Know Your Customer procedure, or Enhanced Due Diligence is a verification process meant to decrease the risks of financial fraud.

It requires providing information regarding the user's identity (complete name, date of birth, and other government identification documents such as a driving license).

