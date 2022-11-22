Amsterdam, The Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - DemaTrading.ai, the startup with the potential to transform the cryptocurrency sector, announced the launch of their first crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is intended to enable interested individuals to be part of the company and be the first investors to lead the transformation. The Amsterdam-based firm has built a technology that crypto exchanges use to implement indexes. With the technology, users can enjoy a simplified way of investing right on their preferred exchange, due to DemaTrading's specialization.

According to Demian Voorhagen, co-founder and CEO of DemaTrading.ai's, there are two trends that make the availability of indexes so revolutionary. He said, "The majority of private investors are in the market without the time it realistically takes to make profits for crypto. Also, tools such as trading bots are not always easy to kick off without the technical knowledge. That creates an accessibility gap that we aim to bridge." DemaTrading.ai leverages its expertise in trading automation to build the "Bridge, the technology that easily integrates globally tracked indexes to any exchange.

The timing of the campaign launch is auspicious. After the boom in crypto trading bots, a new pattern has emerged: smart crypto indexes. Big exchanges like Binance are the pioneers in the trend. The technology, however, tends to be too immature for smaller players. Now, with DemaTrading.ai's new technology, investors at many more exchanges will enjoy simpler choices and crypto investments with educated risk. Since recently, MarketVector has started leveraging the DemaTrading.ai technology. In a press release regarding the partnership, Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector said "...this partnership to be an important evolution toward expanding the digital asset ecosystem,"

The crowdfunding campaign is envisioned as a way to get more people on board who see indexes as a high-potential solution to the problem of crypto accessibility and the knowledge that it takes to get into crypto safely. According to Marijn van Rijswijck, co-founder and CTO, "Crowdfunding is a way for interested investors to feel like they are part of the journey. It's more than just the funds. It's the people coming together over a common mission."



About DemaTrading.ai

DemaTrading.ai was built with the mission to make crypto investing truly accessible to individuals. The startup leverages its expertise in trading automation to build the "Bridge" that easily integrates globally tracked indexes to any exchange. The startup is part of Oxford's Creative Destruction Lab and Google Accelerator.

