Beyond Codes, Inc.: 18 Lessons for Sales Professionals from the Game of Golf

A new book opens floodgates in the mind between golf skills and sales skills, with novel insights.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / A new book, 'Sales Lessons From Golf,' written by Industry veteran Gaurav Kumar-the Founder and CEO of Beyond Codes, Inc.-offers 18 deep insights into sales, learnt from 18 holes of a golf course.

Highly recommended by industry insiders, including Ravi Kumar (Former President Infosys, INFY), Ashish Saboo (President, TiE SoCal), Sandeep Kishore (Executive Partner, Siris Capital Group) and others, 'Sales Lessons from Golf' spills new sales secrets for CEOs, Sales Executives, Marketing leaders and managers. In a foreword written by Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI), he describes it as smart and insightful, with passion that jumps off the page.

Launched last week at TiE Con SouthWest and debuting this week at a book signing at Stanford University, where the idea for this book first got cooked, the author said, "All my life lessons as a sales professional, including the strategies that we apply at Beyond Codes, Inc., I have laid bare in this book."

The book proposes an "Enlightened Approach to Sales," that the author learned while playing golf. The author feels that there is nothing more exciting, or more dangerous, than a sales professional who can attack the game of selling with the strategic mind of a golfer.

Seen through the prism of golf, the book offers a unique spin on sales fundamentals like sales pipelines, the sales funnel, BANT qualification, sales CRM and more. These insights were tested by him first-hand at his own company. The results were so profitable, it turned him into a believer and led to the writing of this book.

Also included are 19 DIY exercises for team leaders and sales professionals that are powerful enough to significantly impact the sales numbers of any company.

About the Author- Gaurav Kumar is an entrepreneur, author, speaker, angel investor, and an avid golfer, based in Southern California.He is the Founder and CEO of BeyondCodes Inc.-a global leader in Sales and Lead Generation for IT Services, Product Engineering and SaaS-based product companies. He is a sought-after speaker at sales and marketing conferences. Gaurav's first book, 'Demand Generation Tweet, ' published in 2012, is a compilation of deep insights on the subject of demand generation.Gaurav is also the co-founder of YOGAFI , a revolutionary web-based organization that delivers authentic one-on-one personalized Yoga sessions, worldwide.He is deeply involved in mentoring and angel investing in the startup sphere. He is a proud alumnus of the Stanford GSB.

About Beyond Codes, Inc.- Beyond Codes, Inc. is a leading demand generation organization that helps customers connect with relevant prospects through appointment setting and research-driven contact development programs for leading IT/ITeS/Product companies in the U.S.-Canada, Europe and APAC. The company's client list runs into multiple hundreds at any time and includes top-tier IT companies of the world, mid-segment companies, as well as emerging startups that exhibit high potential. The company recently expanded its services to non-technology fields such as Legal, Healthcare, and Insurance.

