New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - In a predominantly male-dominated industry, VVS Jewelers showcases a fresh, female approach to the market. The company is ready to announce its latest feature, completely customizable pieces of jewelry. They offer a variety of products, which now can all be customized, including watches, men's jewelry, women's jewelry, and grills.

Reem Solton, or more commonly referred to by her industry title, Reem The Dream, is one of the first women to break into the luxury watch and jewelry design business. She launched VVS Jewelers in 2020, after eleven years in the industry. The company

The tab on VVS Jewelers' website titled "Customize Your Own" is a feature that allows clients the opportunity to fill out a form, detailing their specific piece of jewelry that they want designed. The business offers customers nearly unlimited options to help customize a product that is unique to them.

The launch of this feature is one of the first steps in how CEO and Founder of VVS Jewelers is working to combine her passion for art and design into the jewelry industry. This relatively young business is also excited to announce a new collection that will be featured on their website sometime before the end of the year.

The first collection of new items that will launch with VVS Jewelers is the KAWS heads line. CEO of VVS is excited to recreate the iconic character heads and incorporate them into her products. These will be offered in three different color combinations and will be available by the beginning of December.

VVS Jewelers is also debuting a second piece, in a stand-alone collection that has been in the works for months and is finally set to launch on the fifteenth anniversary of a rap album that is dear to the founder's heart. The cover art for the famous rapper and artist is going to be reflected through this piece that will resemble a bear.

The end of 2022 and into the new year hold several other upcoming developments for VVS Jewelers. The business, while currently located in New York City, New York, is considering the increased expansion that would come about from building out their brand on a larger, national scale. Reem has yet to make a final statement regarding this potential, state-wide launch.

The diamond industry in New York is always moving. Reem the Dream is building VVS Jewelers to match the pace set by veterans who have been running the market before her company's launch. With these upcoming developments arriving on the scene before the end of the year, one of the first women in the luxury watch and jewelry industry has her business preparing and workshopping new collections around the clock.

VVS Jewelers is a female owned, luxury watch and jewelry retailer. The company offers clients a way to customize their products and also doubles as a watch and jewelry repair operation. For more information regarding VVS Jewelers and the diamond market of New York City, see their website.

Reem Solton

https://vvs1s.com/

Instagram: @vvsjewelerss

info@vvs1s.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/144979