Spocket, Inc: Spocket Announced as One of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program Winners for 2022

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / Spocket received recognition as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 awards program for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Spocket ranks 9th with a 2854% growth percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Spocket's CEO, Saba Mohebpour, attributed the company's tremendous growth to building an exceptional team around the globe. This team is creating new tools that entrepreneurs and small businesses find essential to build and scale their eCommerce businesses. Using cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and AI. Spocket aims to strengthen its innovative leadership and continue its astronomical growth. Mohebpour said, "We are excited to keep innovating and advancing tech in Canada and helping millions of entrepreneurs start their businesses online using Spocket."

"It's inspiring how this year's exceptional cohort of Technology Fast 50 winners have delivered outstanding revenue growth even in the face of prevailing uncertainties in the economy and marketplace," commented Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fueled by exemplary innovation, creativity, resilience, adaptability, along with superior business leadership, these companies are paving the way as catalysts in their respective sectors and delivering growth and value to the Canadian economy both at home and beyond."



To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research, and development activities in Canada, and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2022 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CBRE, Vector Institute, Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI), Clarity Recruitment, Lafond, and TMX. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .



About Spocket

Spocket provides Software-as-a-service (SaaS) that maintains a dropshipping network connecting suppliers and retailers spanning over 50 countries. Their vetting process and 24/7 customer service ensure the reliability of sourcing, delivery, and payments for all members within the network. Spocket now leads the dropshipping network market by servicing over 100,000 retailers, who have integrated their online stores using Spocket's network with eCommerce partners such as Shopify and Wix.

CONTACT:

Saba Mohebpour

Spocket Inc.

support@spocket.co

+17789957702

SOURCE: Spocket, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/727899/Spocket-Announced-as-One-of-Deloittes-Technology-Fast-50TM-Program-Winners-for-2022