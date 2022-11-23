FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE the world's largest vape manufacturer, has won Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry and Sustainable Vaping Award commendation at the UKVIA Industry Forum.

UKVIA is one of the world's most influential trade associations for the vaping sector. It is also one of the most accredited industrial association in Europe. This is the first time they held an award competition ever since their establishment in 2016. The competition is consisted of three sessions: online application, audiences review, and experts scoring. FEELM Max won the victory after rounds of assessments of more than 300 audiences and 10 experts.

The Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry

The Best Innovation in the Vaping Industry recognized the significant contribution FEELM has made to vaping innovation, particularly its world's first ceramic coil disposable pod solution FEELM Max.

FEELM Max has made a number of breakthrough innovations, including more puffs with the same e-liquid volume versus other coil technologies. Despite heating the same e-liquid volume as other conventional devices, puff numbers increase by more than 25%. FEELM Max achieves a flavour consistency of over 95% as well as a smoother vapour and there is no dry burning thanks to Constant Output Control and our Patented Flavour-Lock Technologies. Not only is FEELM Max enhancing the vaping experience, but it is also outperforming other disposables on harm reduction by almost 50%.

To move along the path of innovation, FEELM has established China's first PMTA-standard testing lab besides the now-existing 14 labs globally, to empower our clients facing with the stringent regulations on the industry. This is to prove our determination to drive innovation with technology, and keep providing products with enhanced quality to consumers.

The Sustainable Vaping Award Commendation

The Sustainable Vaping Award commendation was given in recognition of FEELM excelling in three key areas: creating sustainable advanced technologies and products; using responsible marketing; and embracing a greener future.

FEELM is credited with building the world's first environmentally friendly disposable electronic atomization device in 2019. In 2022, the world's first ceramic coil disposable pod "FEELM Max" was created and the "FEELM GREEN" series was launched based on it. This series is FEELM Max's main environmental protection solutions, its latest "product is packaging" series has been presented at the major European electronic atomization exhibition, aroused the industry's high attention. In addition, FEELM also created an environmentally friendly zero nicotine e-atomization device this year.

It was also acknowledged that its brand website and social media platforms go to great lengths to restrict those who are under the legal age of vaping to prevent them from accessing any information about electronic atomization products; and that FEELM conducts regular satisfaction surveys on behalf of clients so data can be used to improve customer experience.

FEELM has announced its launching of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and its automated factory has adopted an energy management system with the purpose of decreasing carbon emissions whilst increasing energy consumption efficiency

The Award is also recognition of FEELM's cut in carbon emissions of over 500 tons in the last six months, and its aim to lower greenhouse gas emissions and achieve Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon neutrality by 2050. The company intends to achieve this by improving energy efficiency and increasing the use of renewable energy sources to 30% of total consumption by 2030 and has accordingly introduced a professional carbon neutral energy screening team and internal resources to monitor carbon consumption improvement. It has also partnered with a third-party cleaning company to collect non-hazardous waste for recycling, which in 2020 helped clients reduce single-use plastics by 100 tons equivalent to 4 million plastic bottles, while in 2021 it reduced its water consumption by 9.4% year-on-year.

Echo liu, FEELM Europe Division Director said:

"We are delighted to have won both awards and honoured by the recognition the UKVIA have given us."

"A number of leading vaping brands are driven by FEELM Technology, and our vaping devices loaded with FEELM atomizer are now being exported to over 50 countries and regions."

"FEELM can only realize its corporate vision "atomization makes life better" by being sustainable and creating value for society. Every day we move a step closer to this goal by creating sustainable advanced technologies and products, using responsible marketing, and embracing a greener future."

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world's leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world's leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost Sullivan, SMOORE is the world's largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021. Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

About the UKVIA:

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is the #1 trade association for the vaping sector supporting, developing, and promoting the £1bn vaping industry, the UK's largest growing consumer goods sector. Its vision is a world where the evidence-based, life-changing public health benefits of vaping products are fully understood so that their positive impact can be maximised.

