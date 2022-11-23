Kuros Biosciences AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, 23 November, 2022 - Kuros Biosciences ("Kuros" or the "Company"), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, announced today the completion of enrollment in the randomized stage of the STRUCTURE trial, which is investigating the safety and efficacy of Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) in transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedures in patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD).
No drug-related SAEs were reported in the first stage of the Phase 2 randomized, dose-finding, multi-center study. The STRUCTURE trial is being conducted under an open Investigational New Drug (IND) program for spinal fusion, which was filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2020. STRUCTURE will enroll 50 patients with DDD requiring single-level interbody fusion with concomitant posterolateral fusion (PLF).
In the first stage of the trial, 30 patients were randomized into two arms, the first receiving Fibrin-PTH and the second receiving local autograft, which serves as control. Fibrin-PTH or local autograft were applied in and around FDA-cleared polyether-ether-ketone (PEEK) cages, respectively. Enrollment is underway for the remaining 20 patients for the second, non-randomized part of the trial, in which all subjects will receive Fibrin-PTH at a higher concentration. The primary endpoint of the trial is radiographic interbody fusion using CT scans at 12 months, as determined by an independent radiology expert panel.
Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "We are very pleased with the progress we are making in this investigational trial, which is the first time a drug-biologic combination product candidate is being tested as a bone graft for the treatment of DDD in a controlled clinical setting. Fibrin-PTH has the potential to transform the way spinal fusions are performed and, as such, we see a substantial commercial opportunity around this product candidate. We are pressing ahead with the next stage of this trial and are looking forward to full enrollment of the study and primary endpoint read out of the randomized part of the study due next year."
For further information, please contact:
About Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113)
About Spinal Fusion
About Kuros Biosciences
Forward Looking Statements
1. Data on file
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kuros Biosciences AG
|Wagistrasse 25
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 733 4747
|Fax:
|+41 44 733 4740
|E-mail:
|info@kurosbio.com
|Internet:
|www.kurosbio.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325814116
|Valor:
|32581411
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1494157
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1494157 23.11.2022 CET/CEST