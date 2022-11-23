The Pojifi AL-NS2080 Is Packed with a Wide Range of High-End Features & Is Compatible with PC & Switch Platforms

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Pojifi has proudly announced that it has recently launched the ultimate game controller with a high-tech app to adjust the parameters. This all-new Pojifi Wireless Gaming Controller is officially called the Pojifi-AL-NS2080 Detachable Light Up Gaming Controller and it is equipped with a wide range of features and benefits. Founded in 2016 in China, Pojifi is a high-tech enterprise integrating research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales.

"Pojifi mainly launched smart switch controllers and game accessories and the reason why we did not release too many products is that we do every effort to make better products," said the spokesperson of Pojifi, while talking about the company's product line and why it primarily focuses on the game controllers genre. "Our cooperative factory has the latest manufacturing machines, fully-skilled workers, and specialized product R&D personnel, which can provide a large number of products and also specialized customization services," he added.

According to the company spokesperson, Pojifi will continue to improve its products and services for the growing number of end users. Moreover, the company particularly specializes in manufacturing high-tech gaming equipment, especially the gaming controllers for a variety of gaming consoles as well as PC.

The recently launched Pojifi-AL-NS2080 wireless gaming controller features 3 modes of vibration, six axis gyroscope, Bluetooth connectivity, turbo-burst, and much more. Moreover, it also features adjustable vibration, metal rocker, and a detachable metal back key. Furthermore, the multiple buttons on the controller can be programmable and mapped to help a player win the game with ease. This all-new controller is compatible with PC as well as SWITCH gaming platforms. This multifunctional wireless gamepad by Pojifi is also luminous.





In addition, the app that comes with this newly launched controller is essentially a handle that supports the KeyLinker protocol. It can set and modify the parameters of more than ten functions of the handle, such as keys, lights, vibration, rocker, and trigger. Users can modify the parameters of the handle according to their habits. Flexible parameter settings greatly enhances the handle experience, and the handle can be connected to the app and other devices at the same time. The app also supports direct-connected handles that are compatible with different mobile phones and games. Furthermore, users can also set the touch position and parameters of each button and button combination on the phone to adapt to different mobile screens and games.

