Delays and restrictions due to the Corona pandemic delayed the global roll-out of dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN technology for reducing CO2 emissions. However, the Company used this idle time to set up global sales in addition to refining the technology. In addition, dynaCERT is nearing completion on Verra's Verified Carbon Standard program, the most widely used greenhouse gas crediting program in the world. This will provide customers with a closed ecosystem, which should lead to high economies of scale. Now, company leader Jim Payne surprised with an innovative move.

