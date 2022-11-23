Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Million Dollar Luxe shares how its unique approach to hospitality helped their Luxury Rental Service stand out. From New York to Paris and beyond, the luxury rental industry has become incredibly lucrative. These days, renting a luxury home means much more than simply renting a property; now, it often means clients have access to an extensive list of amenities and services beyond just a home in which to stay.

In Miami, one could expect yacht services and night club reservations; In New York, one could indulge in prime spots at some of the world's best restaurants or a helicopter tour over the city; Los Angeles, though, has it all. Home to some of the world's most gorgeous properties and all of the allure a city could offer, the City of Angels attracts many high net worth individuals who are looking for the utmost luxury.

The housing marketing in Los Angeles has been competitive for decades, and in September 2022, home prices were up 3.8 percent compared to last year. The rental market in Los Angeles is equally lucrative, but it takes a special touch in order to transform a home into one bringing in significant profit. This is exactly what Marina Drabkin, Founder and CEO of luxury rental services company Million Dollar Luxe, has been able to do.

Million Dollar Luxe is the Los Angeles area's most elite white glove service, as they curate luxury properties and experiences for their Rolodex of high profile clientele. While many wealthy homeowners may be smart when it comes to their respective businesses, it requires the guidance of someone such as Drabkin to help turn their home into a profitable investment through consistent short-term rentals.

"Every wealthy person that I know rents their houses. Do these executives and celebrities need to rent out their homes? Of course not," says Drabkin. "However, for those who know how to find the market and deliver quality, the opportunity is too great to ignore. While it may be shocking for the average reader to learn, this is exactly why so many high-net-worth individuals are renting their homes. They are making too much money to stop."

Million Dollar Luxe has a list of mansions for those looking for luxurious alternatives to a hotel, or even movie and television production sets. The company has also been a top supplier to AirBnB Luxe, which is AirBnB's luxury sector of their massive rental services empire.

One of Million Dollar Luxe's most recent listings is the stunning Califa villa, located in Walnut Acres between Calabasas and Woodland Hills. The five-bedroom home was recently renovated and is fully furnished, equipped with a chef's kitchen, plenty of entertainment space, and room for up to 12 cars. The outdoor pool and cabanas transport customers to a five-star resort from the luxury of their backyard during the stay.

Another breathtaking home that is available for rent through Million Dollar Luxe is Vue Moderne, a home located in prime Beverly Hills atop a promontory. This five-bedroom home eludes exclusivity, privacy, and ultimate luxury, with views spanning from downtown Los Angeles, to the ocean, and all the way to The Getty. Designed by renowned architect John Bertram, Vue Moderne features a sun-drenched master bedroom, minimalist elements, and moving walls of Fleetwood doors. The pool and outdoor area are prime LA luxury, overlooking the entire city.

In addition to home rentals, Million Dollar luxe has mastered the all-encompassing luxury services through their concierge, too. The team provides renters with experiential options such as top reservations at restaurants and nightclubs, yacht rentals, helicopter trips, premium travel accommodations, private chefs, and even logistical services such as security or nurses. These services are perfect for any high profile client that may be looking for additional care than a typical hotel.

With Million Dollar Luxe poised to expand even further as they grow its digital footprint, please visit the MDL Instagram and website for more information.

