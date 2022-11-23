Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will not be displayed today.ISIN Short Code NameIL0010830961 50S SuperCom Ltd.Das Instrument EUM GB0006886666 EUROMONEY INST.INV. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022The instrument EUM GB0006886666 EUROMONEY INST.INV. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022Das Instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022The instrument NNGF GB00BDR05C01 NATIONAL GRID PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022Das Instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022The instrument UV7 AU0000074221 TALI DIGITAL LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022Das Instrument E7L AU000000EZL9 EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2022The instrument E7L AU000000EZL9 EUROZ HARTLEYS GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2022Das Instrument 885 CA5791761086 MCAN MORTGAGE CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2022The instrument 885 CA5791761086 MCAN MORTGAGE CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2022