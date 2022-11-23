

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore and Metals Acquisition Corp have entered into a binding amendment agreement for the sale and purchase of Glencore's Cobar copper mine in New South Wales, Australia. Glencore will receive consideration of $1.1 billion as originally agreed with amended payment terms and a 1.5% net smelter return life of mine royalty upon completion. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.



Metals Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.



