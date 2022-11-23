Risen and Longi have revealed plans to each build 10 GW factories, while Canadian Solar has reported solid earnings and Daqo has secured a big polysilicon order.Longi has signed an agreement with the government of Heshan, Guangdong province, to build a new 10 GW module factory. The company plans to invest CNY 2.5 billion ($352 million) in the new facility, while the local authorities will facilitate its construction by providing factory buildings. Risen Solar said it will invest around CNY 2.76 billion in a new 10 GW solar cell factory in Chuzhou, Zhejiang province. The panel manufacturer said ...

