Highview Power, a global leader in providing long duration energy storage and essential grid services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Redding as General Counsel. As an integral member of the company's senior leadership team, Mrs. Redding brings extensive international legal expertise to Highview Power.

"Sandra's experience will be a huge asset to Highview Power as we continue to expand and transform from a category disruptor to global market leader," said Rupert Pearce, CEO at Highview Power. "She is an accomplished and experienced leader, bringing strong international experience, and I am delighted to welcome her to our leadership team."

Mrs. Redding has more than 20 years of international experience across a number of corporates in the energy sector, and in a wide range of cultural and political environments. She most recently served as General Counsel for Seadrill and prior to that as General Counsel of Dubai government-owned Dragon Oil. She has also held several in-house legal roles within the RWE, Gaz de France and National Grid groups.

"This is an exciting time to join Highview Power," said Mrs. Redding. "I look forward to working with Rupert and the leadership team to deliver our innovative solutions to decarbonise the world's power systems."

Highview Power is embarking on an extensive programme to build renewable energy power stations (REPS) on 19 sites across the UK by 2035. These developments have the potential to power 3.7 million homes and save the UK grid approximately £1 billion per annum in operating costs.

About Highview Power

Highview Power is the leading provider of long-duration energy storage able to be deployed at grid-scale today. Its technology enables the delivery of 24/7 renewable energy and cost-effective grid stabilisation. This will reduce dependence on gas, stabilise energy costs and deliver energy security.

For more information, please visit http://www.highviewpower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005097/en/

Contacts:

Wendy Prabhu, Mercom Communications

Highviewpower@MercomCapital.com

UK: +44.203.617.1930

