OPEXCorporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation for almost 50 years, is celebrating the grand opening of OPEX GmbH, its European headquarters in Duisburg, Germany. The facility will serve as a centralized European hub for clients and partners to discover, test, and interact with OPEX's innovative warehouse automation and document and mail automation technologies designed to improve workflow and drive efficiencies in infrastructure.

To mark the grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on 7 December 2022. Customers, partners, regional government officials, and media are invited to attend the event along with the company's chief executive officer and extended leadership team.

"Our business has been expanding in many parts of the world, including growth in the European market," said David Stevens, OPEX CEO. "The new facility provides an opportunity to better streamline services and demonstrate how our leading-edge automation technology helps clients solve their most significant business challenges today and in the future."

The new facility offers hands-on and virtual training classes for the full line of OPEX document and mail automation solutions, including the Gemini and Falcon document scanners and OMATION mail openers, as well as the Sure Sort warehouse automation sorting system. OPEX technicians will be on-site during the grand opening to give product demonstrations.

"Since so many of our solutions are built to order, it is important that clients, partners, and super-users be able to learn about and interact with the technology to understand how it can best benefit their individual operations," said Scott Maurer, President, OPEX International. "Clients can bring in their own documents and products to get a more realistic demonstration of our automation solution capabilities."

Prior to the facility opening in Germany, product demonstrations were performed primarily at OPEX's headquarters in Moorestown, New Jersey or in its Plano, Texas facility. Parts were serviced and shipped from the United States or the United Kingdom. Now, clients in other regions can receive parts and secure service faster and more efficiently.

For nearly five decades, OPEX has served as a trusted partner, collaborating closely with clients to develop customized, scalable solutions that transform how they conduct business.

OPEX is vertically integrated-innovating, engineering, manufacturing, selling, and servicing its automated solutions. This translates to the highest degree of quality equipment, reliable operations, product longevity, and exceptional client experience.

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ, USA-and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia-OPEX has more than 1,600 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and in the future.

