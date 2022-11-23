SHIONOGI B.V., the European subsidiary of SHIONOGI Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan; hereafter "Shionogi"), officially opened the doors to its new European Headquarters in Herengracht, Amsterdam, today, marking the next stage of growth for the Japanese pharmaceutical company.

The opening ceremony was conducted by His Excellency, Mr Hidehisa Horinouchi, Ambassador of Japan to the Netherlands, in the presence of Shionogi, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Vice President of Supply Supervisory Unit and Global Business Division, Dr. Koji Hanasaki. Others in attendance included guests from the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency and Holland Bio, alongside the Shionogi Europe Executive Committee and all current employees based in the new office.

European CEO, Huw Tippett said: "The decision to open our new headquarters in Amsterdam was an easy one for the business. Amsterdam is a great city with a thriving life science community across both biopharmaceuticals and medical technology. It is renowned for its leading knowledge institutions, public-private partnerships, strategic location and of course the presence of key regulatory bodies such as the European Medicines Agency. The new office adds further strength to Shionogi's European capabilities, as we continue on our ambitious growth journey".

Shionogi has a long heritage in the development and marketing of anti-infectious disease treatments, as well as therapeutic areas such as haematology, women's health, pain and central nervous system disorders. The office opening event coincides with World Anti-Microbial Resistance Awareness Week (WAAW) which Shionogi marked on Friday 18th November by participating in the World Health Organisation's Go Blue campaign and lighting up the new Amsterdam office with blue lights.

Dr. Hanasaki said, "At Shionogi we are proud to have delivered treatments in areas of major public health concern and are steadfast in our pursuit to find even better solutions using our advanced scientific know-how, talented people and passion. A strong presence in Europe is vital to support our global vision of building innovation platforms to shape the future of healthcare, and I am delighted to be visiting the new office and forging new connections with the Netherlands business and science community".

Shionogi Co., Ltd. is a leading global research-driven pharmaceutical company based in Japan dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of "supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and wellbeing of the patients we serve." The company has discovered and developed novel medicines for HIV, influenza and antimicrobial resistance and currently markets products in several therapeutic areas including anti-infectives. Other therapeutic areas, and the focus of the company's pipeline, include CNS/psychoneurological diseases, oncology and pain.

Shionogi B.V. is a private limited liability company formed under Dutch law, trading as Shionogi Europe. Shionogi B.V. is registered with the Trade Register of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce under number 73229180 and our registered address is Herengracht 464, 1017CA., please visit www.shionogi.eu.

