Wolters Kluwer has been named #1 in four solution areas in the widely followed and hotly contested Chartis RiskTech100 rankings.

The company has been named this year's Category Winner in Liquidity Risk, Regulatory Intelligence, OpsTech Tax Processing and, for the first time, in the Long-Duration Targeted Improvements (LDTI) category. This comprehensive and independent study of the world's leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and Waters Technology

Notably, this is the fourth year running that Wolters Kluwer has received the Liquidity Risk award. It is the third year running that Wolters Kluwer has won the Tax Processing accolade, and the second time it has won the Regulatory Intelligence award. Wolters Kluwer is ranked #9 overall in the RiskTech100 this year, and also ranks #2 for Customer Satisfaction within the Top Ten.

"Wolters Kluwer's Top 10 ranking and award wins reflect continued strength in its key financial risk, regulatory and GRC capabilities," said Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research. "A strong strategy of tech development is at the heart of this strength."

Earlier this year Wolters Kluwer was also named Category Leader in the Chartis published "Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2022: Market and Vendor Landscape" report. The company also earned three Category Leader quadrant recognitions in the Chartis "GRC Solutions 2022: Market Update Vendor Landscape" report.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

