It has been decided to delist the below bond listed on First North Bond Market Copenhagen with effect as per 29 November 2022. Last day of trading is 28 November 2022. For more information, please see announcement from DLF Seeds A/S as of 19 October 2022. Issuer ISIN DLF Seeds A/S DK0030430962 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66