The government of Mozambique aims to develop two 30 MW projects in northern and west-central regions of the country.Mozambique's Energy Regulatory Authority (ARENE) has launched a tender to select independent power producers to develop, build, operate, and maintain two 30 MW solar plants. It will select developers to build the projects in Manje, Province of Tete, and Chimbunila, Province of Niassa. Bidders can apply to develop either or both projects. Interested developers have until Jan. 17, 2023 to submit their bids, with prequalification requirements provided on request to interested parties. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...