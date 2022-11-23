Shoopit launches in the UK to make the internet more transparent, democratic, and borderless, transforming the travel sector

Innovativesearch engine andbrowser extension, Shoopit, today launched in the UK as it looks to change the way people book flights around the world, regardless of their IP address. The company is committed to making the internet more transparent, democratic, and borderless by scouring local versions of popular global flight-booking websites to get the best possible prices for its users.

Shoopit optimises shopping for travel deals showing the best prices offered by global travel websites such as Skyscanner, Expedia, Kayak, and more, scouring all regional versions at the click of a button, allowing users to make better, informed purchases online, while at the same time making savings.

Given the current economic climate in the UK and across the globe, the consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate of air travel rose by 35.7% in September 2022 against the previous year. As the travel industry sets to recover from COVID-19, consumers also need competitive pricing to travel abroad. Shoopit's plugin works to reduce the burden on people's wallets while also ensuring they are still able to enjoy travel abroad.

"Just as the travel industry was beginning to recover from two years of COVID-19-enforced lockdowns, inflation hit and forced people to reconsider their budgets" says Avi Raz Cohen, General Manager at Hola, which owns Shoopit. "In this environment, getting the best travel deal is more important than ever. Shoopit shows the best prices offered by some of the world's most popular flight-booking websites, not just the local version you're used to seeing, but their local versions from around the globe. This allows for users to make better, informed purchases online, while at the same time making savings regardless of where they live"

Shoopit launches in the UK with a mission to become the technology tool of choice for travellers and businesses who want maximum value for their flight purchases. The company is incubated and launched through Hola, the free community-led global online content provider for borderless internet access.

-ENDS-

About Shoopit

Shoopit is a search engine and browser extension that acts as an online shopping optimiser for flight bookings. What makes it unique is that it doesn't just collect prices like an aggregator. Instead, it scours local versions of global websites to get the best possible prices for its users (the price you're shown for the same seat on the same flight can vary wildly, depending on where you happen to live!)

Born out of a commitment to make the internet transparent, democratic and borderless, Shoopit scours local versions of world's most popular flight-booking websites, to find the best prices offered, allowing for shoopit users to make better, informed purchases online, while at the same time making savings regardless of where they live or what their IP address is. It launches in the UK, with backing from global online access provider, Hola.

To see shoopit in action, head over to www.shoopit.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005187/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Imogen Saunders

Irvine Partners

imogen@irvinepartners.co.uk