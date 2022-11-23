Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) has hired Kevin Hay as Vice President of Sales. He is based in London and reports directly to Claudio Salinardi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer FRR.

Hay has an extensive background in sales management and joins Wolters Kluwer FRR from Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), where he was Head of Relationship Management for EMEA and APAC. He also worked for Interactive Data, prior to its acquisition by ICE, and has held several sales leadership positions at Thomson Reuters.

"Kevin brings a wealth of senior level sales experience to Wolters Kluwer FRR and we are delighted to have him on board," Salinardi said. "In this newly established role, Kevin will have global leadership responsibilities for the FRR sales teams across EMEA, APAC and the Americas regions. Under his leadership, sales will be a unified organization enabling closer cross-region alignment and exceptional client relationship management."

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

The company's OneSumX for Regulatory Reporting solution was named Regulatory Reporting System of the Year in Risk.net's annual Technology Awards. This marks an unprecedented fourth time in which OneSumX has won the accolade in the prestigious award series which celebrates excellence and innovation. Wolters Kluwer FRR is also this year's winner of the Liquidity Risk category in the hotly contested Chartis RiskTech100 Rankings and was named Category Leader in the Chartis-published "Regulatory Reporting Solutions, 2022: Market and Vendor Landscape" report.

